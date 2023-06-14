it affects between the ages of 25 and 50

Cases of melanoma are also constantly increasing in the Como area. It is a malignant tumor of the skin that can originate from a mole or, more frequently, that can appear on healthy skin, initially simulating a mole. In 2022, 310 melanomas were removed from Asst Lariana Dermatology. An important number if we consider that in 2019 there were 110.

Melanoma is the sixth most common type of neoplasm in industrialized countries, it is the second most frequent among men and the third among women in Italy. The incidence is above all between 25 and 50 years of age, but compared to the past cases are also seen in children.