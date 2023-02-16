There is a particular type of diet that can not only fight aging, but work better than a visit to the plastic surgeon!

It is well known that eating in a balanced and healthy way is of great benefit to our body, and helps to maintain correct levels of fat in our body. blood, thus avoiding diseases such as diabetes and cholesterol. If then, one diet we also associate it with physical activity, the well-being we derive from it increases not a little. There are dozens and dozens of diets in circulation, some more impactful than others, designed specifically for people’s different approaches.

Going on a diet is not easy, especially in the long run, and it is no coincidence that for many people it becomes particularly difficult, yet it would be appropriate to persist on this path, as in addition to seeing kilos and centimeters drop, we could also see reduce and not just the wrinkles due to advancing age. That’s right: a low-calorie diet in particular it would be a sort of “ffountain of eternal youth“.

Low-calorie diet: a diet that is better than a facelift!

According to a study recently conducted by Columbia University Mailman School of Pubblic Health of New York, which revealed that reducing calories by 25% over a two-year period would slow aging by 3%. Amazing, isn’t it?

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Mind diet: the turning point to keep the brain young and say goodbye to the passing of time

This would also lead to a 10/15% decrease in the risk of premature death, equal to what happens in those who stop smoking. Scholars have examined a sample of subjectsfollowing them carefully for a precise period of time.

THE MOST READ ARTICLE OF THE DAY –> Iron, if you don’t clean it like this, this will happen to your clothes: keep an eye out

The people, men and women between 26 and 45 years old220 in all, healthy and not suffering from obesity, were subjected to two different diets. One group followed a normal diet, while the other followed a low-calorie diet with a 25% reduction in calories for a couple of years. At the end of the test, it was found that in the second case the people had lost 15% of their weight. “Calorie restriction may not only benefit obese people, it could give people longer, healthier lives” said Daniel Belsky, lead author of the research.



NOW WE ARE ALSO ON INSTAGRAM, FOLLOW US!

