Italy 1 Portugal 0: the Azzurri triumph in the final of the under-19 European Championships

After beating Spain, Alberto Bollini’s Italy won their sixth Under-19 European Championship in their history: a success that hadn’t happened since 2003 (when they beat Portugal) and last came close in 2018 (defeat in extra time again against Portugal ). Kayode’s goal gave Italy the lead. The Fiorentina defender broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a perfect header following an assist from Hasa who crossed from the left. Many chances for the Azzurri to score in this match where they dominated especially in the first half. Lipani almost doubled in the 74th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The match

At the Stadio di Ta’ Qali in Malta, the millennial national team finishes on the highest step of the podium, after reaching the painful final by beating Spain 3-2. After the near feat at the World Cup in Argentina with the U20 stopped in the final by Uruguay, this time the mission is successful. A good sign also for Roberto Mancini and the senior national team, discouraged by the lack of qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. Coach Bollini does not change and confirms the team that reached the final, with the trident formed by Vignato, Esposito and Kayode. In midfield N’Dour together with Hasa (one of the best) and Faticanti. And Italy got off to a good start, pressing Portugal (with the Lusitanians, the Azzurrini had lost 5-1 in the group stage): and the effects were immediately visible, because in the 9th minute the national team was close to taking the lead with Esposito not taking advantage of the good ball served by Missori, kicks badly and sends out. Another couple of chances for Italy who want to play the game as coach Bollini had announced: Hasa is the star of all the dangerous actions, even the one that leads to the opening goal. Which arrives in the 19th minute with the midfielder putting a soft ball on the far post for Kayode who heads in to make it 1-0. After a first half dominated by the Azzurri, Portugal returned to the field in the second half to get back into the game. He tries in the 13th minute with Gustavo Sà, but the ball is deflected for a corner. Italy suffers and trembles three minutes later from Fernandes’ action who strikes his head at the far post: for Mastrantonio. In the 34th minute Italy is very close to doubling through Vignato, who is stopped by the goalkeeper. The five minutes of added time and then the final whistle: 20 years after the title is back in the hands of the Italians.

Read also:





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

