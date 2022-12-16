Bruce Willis disease photo

Following reports of his deteriorating health, Bruce Willis he reappeared on social media in some family photos. His ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife Emma Heming and all their children never leave him alone.

Bruce Willis: first photos after the worsening of the disease

Even if the disease from which he suffers, namely aphasia, is destroying him, Bruce Willis can count on the love of his large extended family. Shortly after the news of his deteriorating health spread, the actor reappeared on his family’s social networks. The ex wife Demi Moore and current spouse Emma Heming they are by his side and together with their children they will spend Christmas all together. “Girls can’t imagine Christmas without Bruce. It was painful to see him get worse. All they can do is tell him they love him and pray for a Christmas miracle“, reads on RadarOnline.

Bruce Willis with his large extended family

“We are family“Wrote Demi Moore accompanying the photos posted on Instagram. Bruce takes center stage, holding his dog in his arms, and is surrounded by his ex-wife, his current spouse and sons Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. Everyone appears serene, but according to sources close to them, Bruce’s children are preparing to say goodbye.

Come sta Bruce Willis?

According to rumors arriving from overseas, Bruce’s health conditions have worsened. It seems that the actor “he no longer speaks and no longer understands much what other people say. It seems that she is slipping further and further away“. That’s why all the family members of him”they know he won’t be with them for long and they want to spend as much time with him as possible“.