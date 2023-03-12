And barge con 47 migrants on board which was at the drifts in Libyan waters and for which an alarm had been raised for hours by the NGO Alarm Phone overturned.
This is stated by the NGOs Mediterranea Saving Humans e Alarm Phone.
“Many of the 47 people on board they are scattered», according to the first organization.
Alarm Phone writes that «according to various sources, dozens of people from this boat drowned».
Mediterranea continues by stating that «since yesterday the Italian authorities had given instructions to the merchant ships present in the area, assuming Sar coordination. But the freighters only watched for 24 hours. The military vessels operating in the area for Eunavformed and Irini have not been mobilised».
Alarm Phone instead accuses Italy: «From 2.28 on 11 March, the authorities were informed of urgency and danger. the Italian authorities they deliberately delayed the rescueleaving them to die.”
“The punt sighted yesterday by our Seabird plane was not rescued in time,” he writes Sea Watch. “One more hit-and-run. More tragedies.”
Last night, according to Alarm Phone (NGO created by a large network of activists to alert sea rescue), contact with the boat had been “lost”. The association spoke of “adverse weather conditions” and a “dangerous situation”.
“Time is running out to save about 50 people aboard this boat that is adrift in high waves,” he wrote a few hours before the shipwreck. Sea Watch International. “A merchant vessel nearby is not equipped for rescue and has been ordered by the Italian authorities to wait for the Libyan coastguard, but they are not coming. After calling the Libyan rescue center, they confirmed they would not be sending a ship. When we reach the Italian National Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) again with the question of who will take over the coordination and responsibility of the people, the officer in charge hangs up. People need to be saved now before more people die trying to save themselves.”
In the barge area they were present the tanker Basilis L, the freighter Atlantic North and the freighter Kinling.
A video of Sea Watch, published by the journalist Sergio Scandura of Radio Radicaleframes the boat in very strong difficulties, and merchant ships that try to shield him from the waves but are unable to intervene.