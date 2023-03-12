And barge con 47 migrants on board which was at the drifts in Libyan waters and for which an alarm had been raised for hours by the NGO Alarm Phone overturned.

This is stated by the NGOs Mediterranea Saving Humans e Alarm Phone.

“Many of the 47 people on board they are scattered», according to the first organization.

Alarm Phone writes that «according to various sources, dozens of people from this boat drowned».

Mediterranea continues by stating that «since yesterday the Italian authorities had given instructions to the merchant ships present in the area, assuming Sar coordination. But the freighters only watched for 24 hours. The military vessels operating in the area for Eunavformed and Irini have not been mobilised».

Alarm Phone instead accuses Italy: «From 2.28 on 11 March, the authorities were informed of urgency and danger. the Italian authorities they deliberately delayed the rescueleaving them to die.”

“The punt sighted yesterday by our Seabird plane was not rescued in time,” he writes Sea Watch. “One more hit-and-run. More tragedies.”