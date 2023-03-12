Home Business The biggest bank collapse since the financial crisis
The biggest bank collapse since the financial crisis

Nfter the collapse of America’s Silicon Valley Bank, fears of further bank failures are raging on the financial markets. In the United States, but also in Great Britain, the case caused crisis meetings at the weekend. Currency watchdogs and financial supervisors want to prevent other companies from being affected.

The Silicon Valley Bank, which specializes in financing technology companies in California, is already putting pressure on numerous start-ups that are now having problems continuing to pay their employees. The American Federal Reserve announced that its most important decision-making body will meet for a special meeting on Monday.

Central banks around the world have tried to curb inflation, which has skyrocketed since the Russian attack on Ukraine a year ago, by raising interest rates significantly. After more than a decade of very low or even zero interest rates, cracks are now appearing in the financial system.

Some investors fear that the noticeable change in course will take revenge. In America, for example, the Fed has raised interest rates the most since the early 1980s. Side effects of this are the falling share prices, especially of technology stocks, the turbulence in the area of ​​crypto investments and pressure on American and British real estate funds.

