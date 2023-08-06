Italy Removes Obligation to Isolate Covid Positives: Draft Decree

Italy to Ease Covid Rules: No More Obligation to Isolate Positives and Related Sanctions

Italy is set to make significant changes to its Covid-19 regulations by removing the obligation for positive cases to isolate. The draft of a new decree, which introduces various provisions in the field of justice, will be examined by the Council of Ministers on Monday.

The current rule that imposes the “prohibition of mobility from one’s home or abode for people subjected to the measure of isolation” will be repealed, according to the draft text. This change marks a significant shift in Italy’s approach to managing Covid cases.

The Ministry of Health, taking into account the data received, will continue to monitor the progress of the epidemiological situation. The purpose of this monitoring is to adopt any necessary measures to contain and counteract the spread of the virus. The powers of the Minister of Health to issue orders of contingent and urgent nature, in matters of hygiene and public health, remain unchanged.

This decision comes as Italy, like many other countries, tries to strike a balance between protecting public health and managing the economic and social impacts of the pandemic. The move reflects a growing global shift towards a more nuanced and localized approach to Covid-19 regulations.

While the lifting of the obligation to isolate positives may be seen as a positive step towards normalcy, there are concerns about the potential consequences. Critics worry that this decision could lead to increased transmission rates and the further spread of the virus.

Italy has been one of the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with a high number of cases and deaths. The country has implemented various measures to control the spread of the virus, including lockdowns, travel restrictions, and mandatory quarantine measures.

It remains to be seen how this change in regulations will impact the current situation in Italy. The Council of Ministers’ examination of the draft decree on Monday will provide further clarity on the government’s strategy for managing the Covid-19 pandemic moving forward.

