ok to new peace talks – breaking latest news

PARIS – The Kremlin has dismissed the peace conference in Ukraine, hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah over the weekend, as “a farce”. ‘There is no assumption that the military operation will continue in the near future,’ said Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s spokesman. But for the first time, noted US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, “China was there too, and that was a good thing.”

The meeting was attended by representatives of 38 countries, plus those of the European Union and the UN. On 24 June, at the analogous summit in Copenhagen, only 13 states showed up. Same rules: informal confrontation, without the need to reach an agreement or draw up an official statement. The Ukrainians strongly supported the Saudis’ initiative and Andrij Yermak, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, pulled the strings as follows: “We heard different opinions, but all those present expressed their countries’ commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law; that is, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each State. These are the same values ​​that are at the basis of the peace plan presented by Zelensky».

For the government in Kiev, therefore, the Jeddah conference served to bring several countries that have remained on the fence so far closer to the Ukrainian positions. In particular Brazil, South Africa, India and China itself, i.e. the components of the Brics group, together with Russia, which, on the other hand, was not invited.

In reality, the first of the “twelve points” presented on February 24 by Xi Jinping referred to “the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state”. The Chinese leader sent Li Hui, former ambassador to Moscow and now “special representative for Eurasian affairs”. The Beijing emissary said he was willing to participate in “further talks for peace”, even without the presence of the Russians. But the problem is that in recent months Xi has not failed to give political and economic support to Putin. Also for this reason, yesterday, Sullivan had a long conversation with Li Hui: what are your intentions? How long will you be a sidekick in the Kremlin?

The other key issue is the attitude of the Ukrainians. In Jeddah, councilor Yermak, according to the reconstruction of the Wall Street Journal, would have softened the tone. But, in substance, the leadership group remains united on the concept repeatedly repeated by Zelensky: no negotiations with Moscow until Putin’s army has withdrawn from the occupied territories. William Taylor, former American ambassador in Kiev, said by telephone: â€œI have just returned from Ukraine, where I had talks with various government officials. They acknowledge that the military counter-offensive is not going as planned. However, they are still convinced that they can find the weak point of the Russians, eventually defeating them. Only when the invader is gone will Zelensky sit down to negotiate.’

In Jeddah, European diplomats, starting with the French, observed that it would be unacceptable to start talking to each other with the Kremlin, starting with a simple “ceasefire” and thus freezing the position of strength won by Putin on the field. Other spaces could be opened up for political action. At one point, the confrontation centered on the fate of the Crimea. Do the Ukrainians really think they can drive the Russians out of the Sevastopol naval base on the peninsula illegally annexed in 2014?

According to rumors, Zelensky will attempt the military push anyway. But, if he were to fail and under pressure from the Americans, he would be ready to take an alternative path: to regain possession of that region over time, bringing the issue to the table with Putin.

