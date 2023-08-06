If not even US debt is safe

(Image source: La Presse)

After Fitch’s “blitz”, the American economic context appears increasingly uncertain

In the first session of the month, the market was characterized by sales, con l’S&P 500 down slightly by 0.27%. This is the fourth month out of eight in 2023 that the market has opened in negative territory. However, this does not appear to be a major concern or faux pasas only February saw a negative monthly close, despite notching the best monthly open of the year so far.

However, attention remains the masternot so much in view of market collapses as possible corrections, with statistics that do not favor the month of August (the worst with an average return since 1950 of around -0.7%).

