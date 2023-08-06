Slovenia: nutria operation / Slovenia / areas / Home

Nutria have also become a problem in Slovenia. To contain the excessive number, the Ministry of Agriculture had foreseen their felling. However, a solution that was not liked by Tina Gaber, the companion of Prime Minister Golob. A bitter controversy ensued which is still dragging on in the newspapers

Perhaps with a little irony and probably also with a certain taste for provocation, a recipe for preparing a “succulent” nutria-based lunch appeared in the Slovenian hunters’ magazine. Ervin Hladnik Milharčič, in an amusing editorial on Diary , assigns saving power to the beavers on which the fate of the nation would depend. He advises, for cultural reasons, to put them in the pot without the tail, since it looks too much like a rat’s. The fact is that in recent weeks the fate of nutria has become a political issue of the first order, which is flooding the pages of newspapers.

The controversy erupted when the order of the Ministry of Agriculture that wanted to cut them down in the natural park of the Ljubljana marshes was announced (Ljubljana bog ). It is a particular wetland that ends up under water in spring and autumn. Swamp beavers have found a magnificent habitat there and are now in abundance. They are allegedly jeopardizing the levees and have started damaging the houseboats which should have been yet another gem of the capital’s tourist offer.

The beaver appeared in Slovenia starting in the 1930s, but spread increasingly on a large scale in the 1980s. There are also plenty of them in Koper, where they camp out at the edge of the running tracks and the gymnastics equipment of the sports field built in an area full of water, which is not by chance called “Bonifica”. The coypu had been imported from South America, to set up farms. The idea was to use it to make fur, when furs were still in fashion. In the end, some specimens escaped and it didn’t happen only in Slovenia, and given that the species is widely present in Europe, it is now becoming a problem that we are trying to remedy with various methods.

The idea of ​​proceeding with their killing didn’t quite go down to Tina Gaber, the new flame of Prime Minister Robert Golob. The former Miss Hawaiian Tropic has quickly gone from the role of “influencer” and lobbyist to that of full-fledged first lady. She is not a doll to be shown off at international meetings, but a figure who also wants to play a role in politics. Her plan: to be an animal advocate. The fact is that her influence is felt. Many of her ascribe the momentary stop in the killing of 230 bears. Prime Minister Golob had in fact asked for a pause for reflection before giving the definitive green light to the opening of the hunt. This time too things are going the same way. But let’s go in order.

As soon as the intention to proceed with the elimination of the coypu had been announced, Gaber ran to be filmed surrounded by them, announcing that she would fight to save them. Alongside her also the animal welfare associations, which have even turned to the Constitutional Court to stop the “massacre”. For many, if nutria are a problem, the matter can be solved with electrified nets, to keep them from leaving their areas or by sterilizing them. Solutions, however, far from cheap, say the experts. Meanwhile, a collection of signatures was immediately launched in the country. In just a few weeks, almost 25,000 people have joined the initiative. Gaber then made matters worse by trying to discredit the study which led authorities to decide it was necessary to get rid of the coypu. In this case, he didn’t mince his words, accusing the authors of having a conflict of interest and assuming that there could also be suspicions of corruption. A flurry of controversy ensued that is still dragging on in the newspapers.

In any case, “the nutria operation” should have started on August 1st. In the end, the managers of the natural park decided to postpone it to a later date. We will talk about it again at the end of the month or perhaps in September. Those responsible raise technical issues and specify that they have not been subjected to pressure from above, but in the end there are few who believe it.

Meanwhile, in the country there is a heated debate on the new law that regulates the protection of animals. The initiative came from the deputies of the coalition. The new legislation would give a non-secondary role to animal rights activists, who could require the authorities to intervene in a very short time if they encounter animal abuse. Those who work in the sector say in unison that the law is inadequate, the farmers and breeders are in an uproar and say that their farms and ranches could no longer function. Meanwhile, the new head of the veterinary inspection is also about to arrive. The pro tempore director, who has just been appointed, has left in controversy with the Minister of Agriculture, with whom there is an obvious incompatibility. Now the new executive who will assume the position is portrayed as a figure with little experience, but close to the requests of animal rights activists. For the gossips, a choice in line with the positions of the premier and his partner.

Meanwhile in Ljubljana the finger is increasingly pointed at mayor Zoran Janković, who is too inclined to use the ax to cut down trees and make way for new overbuildings. In recent days there has been controversy over the killing of a horse chestnut. The imposing tree was proudly displayed in front of an old theater. Its cut had become necessary in order to proceed with the restoration of the building. In a few days, a flood of signatures were collected to save him. The mobilization was useless. In this case Tina Gaber did not move.

