Kyudo at the Kyudojo club in Frankfurt: Archery visit

Seven archers in Japanese war armor kneel in a row, firing arrows continuously and with a roar. They duck, advance – and when all arrows are empty, they still stab with their bow tips. Such an arrow pierces a few centimeters into hard wooden targets; people are softer.

It’s good that these shooters had no opponents. They demonstrated their art of shooting at dummies at the opening ceremony of Japan’s Kyudojo archery club’s new training facility. Even without the rows of spearmen and swordsmen who usually stood in front of the riflemen at the front, the guests in the middle of Frankfurt got a first-hand impression of how fighting was probably hundreds of years ago in Japan.

