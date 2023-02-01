Reggiana continues to race, with the seventh consecutive success which allows it to maintain the solid advantage of 7 points over second place. At Mapei-Città del Tricolore, Aimo Diana’s team settled Fiorenzuola in the first half (2-0, Pellegrini and Lanini, both on an assist from Guglielmotti) and avenged – albeit with a less wide partial – the heavy 5-0 remedied in October in the first leg.

The pursuers

—

Cesena keeps pace, returning from the Recanatese field with a convincing success: the Juventus 3-0 matures thanks to the second brace in four days from the 19-year-old Albanian Stiven Shpendi and the 14th goal from top scorer Corazza, who hasn’t scored since the end of 2022 Entella wins but suffers, only overturning Imolese at the end (2-1) avoiding a defeat that seemed close: without Parodi and Zamparo disqualified – like coach Volpe – the Ligurians end up behind for the penalty converted by Simeri and they find the draw only four minutes from the expiry with Faggioli, to then win it in full recovery thanks to Merkaj’s paw. Ancona smiles again, this time on the field of Montevarchi (2-1) last in the standings: ahead with Moretti, Colavitto’s team ends up in ten for the red card in Mezzoni and is joined at the end by Rovaglia, but it’s Federico Melchiorri – the second goal in a row, since he arrived from Perugia – to sign the three points with a great left footed volley, after blocking the ball in the chest. A high-quality goal also scored by another great bomber, Alberto Paloschi – in the fourth center in the last four games -, but that is not enough for Siena to beat Pontedera: it ends 1-1 at the Franchi, with the equal host arriving in full recovery (and with the extra man) thanks to Marcandalli.