Itching in pregnancy: be careful not to underestimate it, what it means and what to do | Revealed by the doctor

Feeling itchy during pregnancy can be a sign that should not be underestimated. Let’s see what it can depend on and what remedy to follow.

During pregnancy it is possible to run into problems of various kinds including itching. What could this annoyance be caused by? The nine months of pregnancy are a whirlwind of emotions for the woman. Changes in body and mood trigger mixed feelings.

One moment we laugh with happiness, the next we cry for no apparent reason. Then there are the cravings that are impossible to resist and the transformations of the breasts, stomach and buttocks.

But all this is known and can be addressed. More difficult when health problems intervene. And let’s not talk about the nausea that accompanies many pregnant women especially during the first trimester. THEThe nuisance that we will explore today is the itching felt during the nine months. The causes of the onset of the problem are varied, from stretch marks to cholestasis.

Itching in pregnancy, causes and remedies to end the discomfort

Itching can occur at various times throughout the nine months of pregnancy. The simplest cause is the increase in blood supply to the skin. This tends more and more as the pregnancy progresses and can trigger itching on the belly. To soothe the discomfort just apply moisturizer daily and drink plenty of water.

If the itching begins to arise at the end of pregnancy then other factors such as

stretch marks related to skin tension. To relieve intense itching, it is often necessary to resort to elasticizing and soothing creams,

cholestasis of pregnancy with severe itching of the hands and feet especially at night. It is not associated with skin rashes and depends on the condition of the liver.

PUPP or pruritic urticarial papules and plasques of pregnancy. It is manifested by skin rashes and papules, an intense dermatitis associated with itching. After giving birth, it will disappear on its own.

Of the three causes of itching, cholestasis is the most serious. It could cause blood clotting problems in pregnant women and complications in the baby such as premature birth or lung problems. We recommend that you call your doctor right away if you start to feel this annoying itching that gets worse at night.

After having indicated the causes of itching, let’s try to understand how to relieve it.

Wear fresh, loose-fitting clothes in natural and light fibers (such as cotton),

often spread a moisturizing and soothing cream especially on the belly, breasts, thighs and an anti-stretch mark cream,

drink plenty of fluids.

During pregnancy it can happen, then, to feel an annoying intimate itching. It may be related to hormonal changes and predisposition to the risk of Candida or intimate infections/irritations. The gynecologist will be able to indicate the treatment to be followed to solve the problem.

