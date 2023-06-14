AMD graphics card is too slow this year, the new core first appeared | XFastest News

The speed of the AMD RDNA3 architecture RX 7000 series graphics card is a bit slowthe desktop type only has the high-end RX 7900 XTX/XT, the mainstream RX 7600, and the laptop only has the mainstream RX 7700 and RX 7600 series, corresponding to the high-end Navi 31 large core and the mainstream Navi 33 small core respectively.

In fact, between them, there is a mid-core Navi 32, which is expected to be used in the desktop RX 7800 and RX 7700 series, as well as the high-end series of notebooks.

However, it has not come out for a long time, and I don’t know what happened. It is only now that I saw its real body for the first time:

Both Navi 32 and Navi 31 adopt Chiplet small chip design, the latter includes one GCD and six MCDs, of which the GCD part adopts a 5nm process with an area of ​​304.35 square millimeters, and the MCD part adopts a 6nm process with a single area of ​​37.5 square millimeters. The area is 529.34 square millimeters, and the total number of transistors is 57.7 billion.

Navi 32 includes one GCD and four MCDs. The manufacturing process is the same as above. The GCD area is reduced to about 200 square millimeters, and the MCD remains unchanged. The total area is about 350 square millimeters.

The smallest Navi 33 is a traditional single-chip design, the process has become 6nm, and the area is about 204 square millimeters.

In terms of specifications, Navi 32 integrates 3840 stream processors, 64MB Infinity Cache, and supports 256-bit memory bandwidth. In comparison, Navi 31 has 6411 stream processors, 96MB Infinity Cache, and 384-bit memory bandwidth, and Navi 33 has 2048 stream processors, 32MB Infinity Cache, and 128-bit memory bandwidth.

