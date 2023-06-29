Itchy ear, what can be the causes and how to act

Why does the ear itch? What are the causes of this phenomenon? And how to treat it? Answers to questions follow!

Ear itching more technically defined as auricular is a phenomenon that induces those affected to scratch repeatedly and compulsively. The itching can affect the outer area of ​​the ear, such as the lobes, or the inside. The causes of this disorder are many, ie they can consist of local irritation phenomena, due for example to the prolonged use of headphones or the excessive production of earwax.

Other causes may concern the presence of ongoing diseases such as, for example l’herpes, eczema o psoriasi. Sometimes other symptoms may also be associated, such as, for example, tinnitus as a sensation of buzzing, rustling, and more. There may also be irritation, inflammation, pain, presence of liquids such as put the blood. In the most severe cases they can manifest themselves sore throat, fever, cough, dizziness.

Itchy ear, what to do?

In the event that the itching should be constant and does not react to treatment, it is necessary to consult a doctor, who can ascertain the causes and make a diagnosis so as to prescribe an ad hoc treatment. The ear itching can have a pathological or non-pathological nature, frequently this disorder occurs in the presence of otitis, mucous membranes or earwax plugsand not infrequently from irritations caused by a foreign body, such as for example the improper use of the cotton swab.

Ear discomfort: what can be the causes – tantasalute.it

As mentioned, it is necessary to consult a doctor as complications may occur due to the fact that the subject will tend to scratch himself continuously. But how to cure this ailment? The doctor will be able to indicate the most suitable therapy for the specific case. Typically, we resort to the use of antifungal, antiviral, or antibiotic medications depending on the nature of the pathology. Sometimes antihistamines and corticosteroids, capsaicin-based creams or glycerol-based creams are sometimes administered instead.

It must be reiterated that in any case do-it-yourself should be avoided, it is always a good thing to consult a professional, each case is different and only through a careful specialist evaluation will the doctor be able to arrive at a diagnosis and only then does he prescribe a cure.

So at the slightest hint of itching it is important not to underestimate the symptom and ask for help. Generally it is an easily treatable cause but, not infrequently, itching can be the indicator of a more serious phenomenon, which is why it should never be underestimated.

