Southeast Asian fruits “catch fresh” entry in Guangxi

Snow-white and sweet mangosteen, juicy emerald pomelo, sweet and rich durian… These imported fruits that once made people feel “golden and precious” are now everywhere in the streets of Guangxi, and you can buy them whenever you want.

In recent years, with the continuous holding of China-ASEAN Expo, the full effect of RCEP policy on the 15 member states, and the continuous advancement of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the trade cooperation between China and ASEAN countries has continued to deepen. Along the coast and along the river and border of Guangxi, Nanning, the capital, is the permanent venue of the China-ASEAN Expo. Over the years, Guangxi has given full play to its geographical advantages and continuously expanded the entry channels for Southeast Asian characteristic fruits. Up to now, more than 20 kinds of fresh fruits from ASEAN have been admitted. Imported fruit trade is booming in Guangxi.

A number of policies are favorable, and the imported fruit trade is booming

Right now, at Pingxiang Friendship Pass, the largest land-based fruit import and export port in China, located on the China-Vietnam border, cross-border vehicles loaded with imported fruits are constantly flowing. Every year, the ASEAN fruits imported into China through the Pingxiang Friendship Pass account for about half of the country’s total fruit imports. As the only province in China that is connected to ASEAN by land and sea, Guangxi has a unique advantage in building a fruit channel between China and ASEAN.

“The price of Vietnamese jackfruit has been reduced! Free shipping to most parts of the country!” “Thailand golden pillow durian, selected A fruit, free shipping by air, welcome to the big boss to wholesale!” Ms. Liu is in the Southeast Asian fruit business in Pingxiang City, Chongzuo. WeChat Moments will update the varieties and prices of imported Southeast Asian fruits that just arrived that day. There are pictures and videos, and there is an endless stream of buyers. “The price of durian is really affordable now. At the beginning of the year, it was 40 to 50 yuan per catty, but now it has dropped to 20 yuan per catty. Buy two first.” Mr. Ran told the reporter while quickly transferring the money to Ms. Liu through WeChat. In the past, the price of durian was high, and I was reluctant to buy more. Now that the price has dropped, of course, I want to have a real treat.

Since the implementation of RCEP, the newly approved fruit varieties in ASEAN have continued to increase, and the amount of fruit imported by Guangxi has increased significantly. Statistics from Friendship Customs show that in the first five months of this year, 266,000 tons of ASEAN fruits were imported through Friendship Pass, with a value of 7.87 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 109.9% and 582.4% respectively. “We have imported more than 1,200 containers of Vietnamese durian since last year, and the business volume has increased by about 2 times.” Li Wenzhi, business manager of Wanchengxi (Guangxi) International Trade Co., Ltd., introduced.

“The full implementation of RCEP will promote the import trade of Southeast Asian fruits by Guangxi enterprises.” Lei Xiaohua, deputy director of the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies of Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, believes that the current global market demand is sluggish, and the recovery of the world economy is still under great pressure. Exporting to China will not only help improve the production and social welfare of the exporting country, but also enrich the “fruit basket” of Chinese families.

Since the implementation of the “Class B and B Management” policy, the customs clearance capacity and efficiency of border ports in Guangxi have been greatly improved, and the recovery of border trade has been strong. “At present, there are more than 10 designated ports for imported fruits in Guangxi, covering sea, land, and air ports, with reasonable layout and perfect functions.” Zhang Xiao, director of the Animal, Plant and Food Inspection and Quarantine Department of Nanning Customs, told reporters that they are at various ports in the jurisdiction. Set up a green channel for the import of agricultural and food products, build an integrated laboratory testing grid system of “big center-workstation-port on-site laboratory”, continuously improve the level of intelligent and rapid quarantine of agricultural and food products at the port, and shorten the time for imported fruits and other fresh agricultural and food products. Duration of stay at the port. “Imported fruits can be inspected and released by the customs on the same day as soon as they arrive at the port, and the customs clearance efficiency is very high.” Li Li, head of Dongxing Duode Customs Declaration Co., Ltd., said that fresh fruits are afraid of “waiting”, and efficient customs clearance reduces the time cost. , Escorting the “pre-freshness” of imported fruits.

Unimpeded “sea, land and air” logistics network makes fruits more “fresh”

Guangxi continues to expand the port of entry, build a comprehensive “sea, land and air” logistics network, and the activity of cross-border logistics continues to increase.

Today, pieces of Southeast Asian fruit enter the country by truck, train, ship or plane, and are quickly inspected and released by the customs before being transferred to the local distribution center, and then sent to big cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, or through major fruit wholesale markets. , major e-commerce platforms and other means of retailing.

After the RCEP came into effect, more and more Southeast Asian fruits have been entering the Chinese market through the new western land-sea channel. With the continuous improvement of infrastructure along the Western New Land-Sea Corridor, the advantages of the channel have become more and more obvious——

The logistics scale of the channel has been significantly expanded, creating good conditions for Southeast Asian fruits to enter the Chinese market faster. At present, the container throughput of Beibu Gulf Port has officially entered the “7 million TEU era”; the freight transport categories of railway-sea intermodal trains have increased to more than 940 kinds; the international cargo and mail throughput of Nanning Wuxu International Airport has exceeded 70,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 220%. Today, the imported fruits from Southeast Asia can enter the central and western regions such as Chongqing and Sichuan through the new western land-sea channel after entering the Guangxi port, further expanding China‘s imported fruit market.

Cold chain logistics provides important technical support for imported fruits to enter China. Over the years, fruit cross-border cold chain logistics construction between Guangxi and ASEAN has achieved remarkable results. Guangxi has formed a cross-border agricultural product cold chain logistics network facing ASEAN with wholesale markets, logistics centers, storage bases, ports, etc. as the main logistics nodes.

“The construction of the new land-sea channel in the west is constantly advancing, which is a new opportunity for Guangxi.” Lei Xiaohua said that Guangxi should seize the advantages of the port and the new land-sea channel in the west, speed up the construction of industrial parks along the border, and build a fruit distribution center in Southeast Asia. Develop Guangxi’s advantageous industries and cultivate new growth points.

The potential continues to be released, and consumers pursue “double good” in quality and price

The reporter visited and found that consumers now pay more attention to the freshness, quality, nutritional value and appearance of fruits. “I give priority to freshness, appearance and taste when buying fruits. As long as the price does not exceed my psychological expectations, there will be no problem.” Ms. Yang, who lives in Nanning, said that this year she has purchased imported durians, mangoes, and perfumed coconuts. Some fruits are more expensive, but it is worth buying a few times to try something new.

“As people’s living standards continue to improve, price is no longer the only factor that affects purchasing decisions.” Yao Hua, director of the Institute of Sociology of the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, believes that expensive fruits may not be sold when living standards were not high in the past. Now With the improvement of living standards, the quality and taste of fruits have become one of the key indicators of market demand and public consumption demand. As long as the quality and taste are good, there will be a market for imported fruits. This is a new feature of fruit consumption.

With a wide variety of fruits and logistics support, “online ordering” and “door-to-door delivery” have become the norm, further promoting the upgrading of service and sales channels in the fruit industry.

According to statistics provided by Nanning Customs, in the first five months of this year, Guangxi imported 3.66 billion yuan of fruit from ASEAN, a year-on-year increase of 193.7%, of which fresh durian was 3.24 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 516%.

The increase in consumer demand and the convenience of purchase channels have made the sales of Southeast Asian fruits more and more popular in the Guangxi market. It is believed that with the continuous introduction of favorable customs clearance policies and more refined business measures, consumers’ “fruit baskets” will become more and more popular. globalization. (Reporter Luo Jing)

