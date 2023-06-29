The wonderful competition lives up to the youth Hengyang County Primary and Secondary School Track and Field Games ended perfectly-Education Information

Hengyang News Network News (correspondent Shen Guanghui and Tao Xiaohui) From June 25th to 27th, the 2023 Hengyang County Athletic Games for Primary and Secondary School Students was successfully held in No. 1 Middle School of Hengyang County. The competition is divided into three levels: primary school, junior high school and high school, divided into men’s and women’s groups, 16 events, 36 teams with a total of 502 athletes competing on the same field, showing off their talents.

On the field, the athletes were full of fighting spirit, worked hard, sweated and lived up to their youth, fully demonstrating their superb competitive level and tenacious sportsmanship. After 3 days of exciting competition, Hengyang County No. 1 Middle School won the championship in the high school group, Xidu Town School District won the first place in the junior high school group and the primary school group, 6 events including men’s throwing in the high school group, and 1 event in the 400-meter female junior high school group broke the county record . Chen Yingming, a member of the party group and deputy director of the County Education Bureau, participated in the sports meeting and presented awards to the winning units.

It is reported that the annual primary and secondary school track and field games are a traditional event in Hengyang County. Excellent sports reserve talents. The successful holding of this sports meeting has fully demonstrated the good competitive sports level and sportsmanship of young people in Hengyang County, and fully demonstrated the fruitful achievements of the county’s sports.