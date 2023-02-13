The alpine skiing community is mobilizing to financially support Lionel Finance and his family. Former athlete member of the French team then renowned trainer, the latter was the victim in 2020 of a serious skiing accident which left him paraplegic.
In order to finance the purchase of a vehicle adapted to its situation, a kitty has been launched and those interested can find all the details ici. To encourage contributions, the current stars of the French alpine ski team (Tessa Worley, Clément Noël and Alexis Pinturault) have donated a pair of autographed skis, which will be given to the three biggest donors.