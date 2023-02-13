“Moviola Napoli-Cremonese. Maximum thud! Thank you for Vazquez and Mario Rui” writes the Corriere dello Sport. Bad match for Massimi, defined as the worst referee of the day so far. The disciplinary management of the referee was criticised, guilty of not having drawn a second yellow card against Mario Rui (“enters Pickel first (with the ball off the pitch) hitting him on the shin, then enters late from behind, ending up stepping on his foot “) and then Vazquez (“already booked, he enters with his foot hammering on Lozano’s instep, the yellow is not discussed, maybe something more yes. Very bad”). Doubts about a contact between Alex Ferrari and Kvara: “perhaps the right foot hitting the Cremonese player in an attempt to reach the ball led Massimi to let him continue”.