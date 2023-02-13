The Santa Marta Fire Brigade celebrated his birthday 63 at the service of the community after it was created by a group of citizens and leaders from the capital of Magdalena a February 12, who joined times ago, to attend fire emergencies that occurred in this part of the country.

It is important to be able to count on this institution, which offers a highly trained and well-organized staff, managed by a Council of Officials responsible for the city and its commander, Captain José Manuel Chahín Muñoz, who knows the needs of the entity and manages its maintenance, for the provision of tireless work at the service of the community, attending to different emergencies 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.



The relief personnel in the company of the administrative group, carried out their celebration highlighting the commitment 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

Well, it should be emphasized that the District Fire Brigade is in charge of responding to emergency calls. emergencys due to structural fires, vegetation cover, vehicles, among others. Likewise, they contribute to carrying out search and rescue in all its modalities, care for accidents with dangerous materialssocial services, accompaniment in eventssafety inspections, environmental activities and training.



On its 63rd anniversary, it offers us an efficient training Institute, where hundreds of firefighters from all over the country have been trained; being Santa Marta, the table and national headquarters of Investigation of fires from the Colombian Fire Department; Likewise, they reiterate their commitment to service, support for the development of this community, which they have seen in their actions, that they are a competent body and that they transmit security in the event of events that unsettle the city.

