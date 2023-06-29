There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems and updates have been released- UNWIRE.PRO

Due to the large number of users, the vulnerabilities in the operating system are often quite dangerous. Recently, Apple disclosed three zero-day vulnerabilities. The affected systems range from mobile phones to smart watches, and users are urged to update the patched new version as soon as possible.

The zero-day vulnerabilities announced by Apple are CVE-2023-32434, CVE-2023-32435, and CVE-2023-32439. Two of the vulnerabilities are related to the Operation Triangulation attack. Hackers can send messages with specific content to victims through iMessage , you can gain root privileges to execute code through the vulnerability without user interaction. Affected systems and software include Safari 16.5.1, iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, iOS 15.7.7, iPadOS 15.7.7, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.6.7, macOS Big Sur 11.7.8 , watchOS 9.5.2, and versions earlier than watchOS 8.8.1.

The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Coordination Center (HKCERT) stated that Apple users should update their systems as soon as possible to block malicious attacks caused by vulnerabilities. Download apps from the store to avoid installing apps that contain malicious code.

Source: HKCERT

