Home » There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems and updates have been released- UNWIRE.PRO
Technology

There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems and updates have been released- UNWIRE.PRO

by admin
There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems and updates have been released- UNWIRE.PRO

Due to the large number of users, the vulnerabilities in the operating system are often quite dangerous. Recently, Apple disclosed three zero-day vulnerabilities. The affected systems range from mobile phones to smart watches, and users are urged to update the patched new version as soon as possible.

The zero-day vulnerabilities announced by Apple are CVE-2023-32434, CVE-2023-32435, and CVE-2023-32439. Two of the vulnerabilities are related to the Operation Triangulation attack. Hackers can send messages with specific content to victims through iMessage , you can gain root privileges to execute code through the vulnerability without user interaction. Affected systems and software include Safari 16.5.1, iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, iOS 15.7.7, iPadOS 15.7.7, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.6.7, macOS Big Sur 11.7.8 , watchOS 9.5.2, and versions earlier than watchOS 8.8.1.

The Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Coordination Center (HKCERT) stated that Apple users should update their systems as soon as possible to block malicious attacks caused by vulnerabilities. Download apps from the store to avoid installing apps that contain malicious code.

Source: HKCERT

See also  F5: This is how we support the transformation of enterprise applications

You may also like

A few dollars are enough to boycott artificial...

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3, Blu-ray...

The “asteroid” as long as 10 buses passed...

BizBang Show, the digital transformation of companies

Microsoft also considered acquiring Square Enix to strengthen...

How to mute WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers?...

Apple Music Radio Malfunction Resolved: Which Services Were...

Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will...

Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales

Microsoft CEO: Willing to get rid of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy