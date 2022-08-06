If you find that you have these 4 symptoms, call an ambulance immediately as it could be a matter of minutes.

Health is not a joke and you are never informed enough. Of course, we must not immediately panic, even in a serious situation we must remain calm and act rationally by calling for help.

Obviously, each of us has a different way of reacting to certain situations, but it is always good not to be overwhelmed by emotions. Knowing in depth certain symptoms can be very useful in avoiding very serious problems. That’s why I want to warn you today. If you or someone close to you is experiencing these symptoms, the first thing to do is not to waste time and immediately call an ambulance.

If you have these 4 symptoms you need to be on your guard: they can be very dangerous

When you’re not feeling well, it’s not always easy to figure out what is causing your pain. Many people then get anxious and end up making the situation worse. So, if you or someone around you get these symptoms, you need to stay calm and take action. The symptoms I want to tell you about are:

sweating;

difficulty breathing with a feeling of fatigue and tiredness;

stabbing, pressure and / or pain in the chest lasting a few minutes;

malaise that also extends to the back, mouth, back and arm (left or right).

These 4 are the main symptoms of a heart attack. There are also others such as nausea, vomiting, fainting, stomach pain and many others that can also be different from person to person. I want to specify that these pains can be sudden, but also subtle and that they manifest slowly. In the latter case, it is still very important to call for help immediately, before the problem becomes more serious. It is important to call the ambulance as the doctors on board have the opportunity to intervene before you arrive at the hospital.

In medicine the proverb holds true: “Prevention is better than cure!”. So it is essential to do prevention, even if you feel fit and do not have any kind of problem. A periodic check-up can help you feel good and catch any pathology in time. Always talk to your doctor and ask him for advice on how to behave in the event of a suspected heart attack and how to best prevent it.