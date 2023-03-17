The fever of tarot merchandising in view of the now close Napoli championship has exploded everywhere, in the city and in the provinces, where they emerge every day…

The fever of tarot merchandising in view of the now close Napoli championship has exploded everywhere, in the city and in the province, where dozens of new illegal points of sale emerge every day. From here to the war for market control the step is very short and that’s how yesterday ad Herculaneum two illegal vendors armed themselves against each other for a disputed place, the one in which to allocate the stall. The man holding a pistol was quicker than the one who had shouldered a rifle, who was injured. Then accompanied to the emergency room of the Maresca hospital in Torre del Greco, he was treated and discharged. Now the position of the two, already known to the police for drugs and minor crimes, is being examined by the investigators and the Naples prosecutor’s office.

The story began just before 11 yesterday, when in via Mare, the road a few steps from the excavations, the former stronghold of the Birra-Iacomino clan and current drug market and other illegalities, shots were heard. According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri of the Ercolano station and by the police of the Portici-Ercolano police station, there had been a dispute between a 40-year-old man who had set up his banquet in one point in the area and a 28-year-old who arrived later, who disputed the place chosen to sell his gadgets. “This place is mine-he would have yelled at him-and you have to go.” “Why, otherwise what are you doing?”, would have been the 40-year-old’s response in a defiant tone. Then the 28-year-old pulled a rifle out of his backpack, while the other pulled a gun out of his pants. At the same time, as in the Far West.

Both would have pulled the trigger, but the gunslinger would have been faster enough to be able to hit the other in the hand and hip. Then he left the bleeding wounded man and ran away. At that point, alerted by the operations center of the municipal police of Herculaneum in turn informed by the permanent garrison in front of the excavations, the carabinieri and police intervened. The first ones went to via Mare and found the 28-year-old injured who they immediately took to the emergency room, while the police officers, on a report, broke into a farmhouse in Corso Resina, the main road where the entrance to the Excavations is located, and they found the gunslinger hiding. After a long interrogation, the investigators managed to reconstruct the story in a summary manner, but now the position of the two is still being examined by investigators and the judiciary.

The shooting ripped the veil of tranquility in Ercolano, freed from the Camorra for years with 500 arrests and beheaded clans. Shooting has resumed on the eve of the anti-Camorra walk to be held today along the Golden Mile, in view of the 28th Memorial Day and the commitment to remember the innocent victims of the mafia. «What happened – said the mayor Cyrus Buonajuto – it is a fact that I harshly condemn because we are faced with illegal behavior that leads to violence. We do not tolerate the use of weapons to resolve issues in the city of excavations, a city of beauty. The institutions and the forces of order have high attention, but tomorrow (today for the reader) we will be marching against the Camorra with 5,000 children: the meaning of this march must be even more profound».

