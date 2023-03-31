Home Health It’s time to move from saying to doing about autism (31/03/2023)
Health

It’s time to move from saying to doing about autism (31/03/2023)

by admin
It’s time to move from saying to doing about autism (31/03/2023)

What are three things a kid on the autism spectrum would like everyone to know? We asked Monica Conti, director of the Innovative Services for Autism of the Holy Family Foundation, on the eve of the Day dedicated to Autism Awareness on 2 April.

«I’m not sick, I’m not “affected” by autism. The first thing seems to me this. I see, hear, perceive things differently: come and get to know my world, let’s get closer », she replied. The second thing to reiterate is that “I’m not capricious and I’m not lazy, sometimes maybe I don’t understand how you ask me some things, try asking me in a different way”. The real “myth” to dispel, however, is that “it’s not true that I don’t like being with others, but sometimes there are too many things happening at the same time, I don’t understand them and this disturbs me”. No more kids in bubbles then? “Yes, no more bubbles.”

Holy Family Foundation recounts its daily commitment alongside children and young people with autism spectrum disorders and their families. From Blu Home, four domotic educational apartments for autism, to the path for siblings, to the very recent research on food selectivity. «The more we talk, the more we know, the false myths have finally been debunked… but the point is that in addition to talking, we need to do things. It is always important to keep talking about it but right now it seems important to me to focus more attention on daily life, the normality of autistic people, for example the part relating to living, moving away from one’s nucleus of origin, especially for people which have more complex levels of functioning. We need to face the reality of inclusion, from school to sport to leisure, topics that do not yet have a real feasibility for people with more complex functioning”, explained Dr. Conti.

See also  Omicron 4 and 5, here are the symptoms of the new, more contagious variants

Watch the live on Instagram here.

You may also like

Raw chicken: what are the health risks?

Goodbye back pain, try this exercise: it changes...

This is entirely chemical-free!

Long Covid meds – why we still don’t...

Discover 8 tips to lower blood pressure: follow...

“Dear mayor, our 30 disabled children are still...

Cauliflower Curry Recipe | > – Guide

Marburg virus, international epidemic warning after outbreaks in...

Asklepios CFO Hafid Rifi wins Vordenker Award for...

New longevity record predicted for 2060 – Healthcare

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy