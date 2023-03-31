What are three things a kid on the autism spectrum would like everyone to know? We asked Monica Conti, director of the Innovative Services for Autism of the Holy Family Foundation, on the eve of the Day dedicated to Autism Awareness on 2 April.

«I’m not sick, I’m not “affected” by autism. The first thing seems to me this. I see, hear, perceive things differently: come and get to know my world, let’s get closer », she replied. The second thing to reiterate is that “I’m not capricious and I’m not lazy, sometimes maybe I don’t understand how you ask me some things, try asking me in a different way”. The real “myth” to dispel, however, is that “it’s not true that I don’t like being with others, but sometimes there are too many things happening at the same time, I don’t understand them and this disturbs me”. No more kids in bubbles then? “Yes, no more bubbles.”