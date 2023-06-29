Ivan, 27, is a fitness instructor in Bristol

His name is Ivan Dimitrov, he is 27 years old and lives in Bristol, England. The tourist vandal of the Colosseum, who last June 23 engraved his name and that of his fiancée…

His name is Ivan Dimitrov, he is 27 years old and lives in Bristol, England. The vandal tourist of the Colosseum, who last June 23 engraved his name and that of his fiancée (“Ivan + Hayley” with the date 6/23/2023) on the ancient wall of the first level of the Flavian Amphitheater, has been identified. The denunciation was triggered for him, which will now be notified directly to him across the Channel. In fact, the tourist couple returned home to Bristol. It is here that Dimitrov, of Bulgarian origins, lives and works as a fitness instructor. In the last three days the work of the carabinieri has been to sift through hotels, airline tickets, documents and photos, together with the staff of the archaeological park of the Colosseum who have scanned the internal cameras of the monument and the tickets issued for the day of June 23rd.

An operation that started after the complaint that the state body presented last June 25 to the command of the carabinieri in Piazza Venezia. A job that will be completed in these hours with international rogatory letters to notify the complaint directly to Ivan Dimitrov’s home. The identity of the young man has now been passed on to the Rome prosecutor’s office. To be investigated is only he, Ivan, and not his girlfriend Hayley, who at the time of the disfigurement was only a spectator. It all started, as is known, from the video recorded with a cell phone by another tourist visiting the Colosseum, the American Ryan Lutz. It was he who filmed the scene while he engraved the words “Ivan and Hayley 23” on the brick wall, a nineteenth-century remake on the south side towards via Celio Vibenna, with a bunch of keys. The identity of the Englishman has now been revived by the English press. The first to reveal it was the DailyMail.

