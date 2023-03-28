Last Sunday, March 26, at the age of 77, the actor and director passed away Ivan Marescotti.

The third wife of the artist, Erika Lionellial Corriere della Sera revealed the nature of the evil that struck Marescotti: prostate cancer.

Ivan Marescotti.

The woman said: “For three years he had been courageously battling prostate cancer, a ‘cancer’ as he preferred to call it outspoken. Initially he seemed to react to the therapy, but then over time the disease recurred in an increasingly aggressive form. We thought we could handle it but evil took over. We were hoping for more time.”

Marescotti had recovered from a similar disease a few years ago and the same disease had killed his son at the age of just 40.

Prostate cancer: what you need to know

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that affects the prostate gland, an organ located below the bladder in men and which is part of the male reproductive system. This type of cancer is among the most common among men, especially over the age of 50.

The cause of prostate cancer are not yet fully understood, but some risk factors can contribute to its onset, such as advanced age, family history with the disease, the presence of chronic inflammation of the prostate and a diet rich in fats.

Symptoms of prostate cancer can vary depending on the stage in which the disease is. In the early stages, there are often no obvious symptoms. In the advanced stage, symptoms such as difficulty urinating, frequent urination, pain when urinating or during intercourse and the presence of blood in urine or in semen.

The diagnosis of prostate cancer is done through tests such as a blood test for PSA (a prostate-specific antigen), a biopsy of the prostate, and MRI.

The treatment of prostate cancer depends on the stage of the disease and the condition of the patient. Typically, treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, or chemotherapy.

Importantly, early detection of prostate cancer can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment of the disease. For this reason, men over the age of 50 should undergo regular medical check-ups and, in case of suspicious symptoms, consult their trusted doctor.

