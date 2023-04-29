Jack Nicholson, new public appearance. But this time in the front row to see the Lakers

LOS ANGELES – New public appearance by Jack Nicholson after a long period of retirement from the world. The star, briefly spotted in mid-April on the balcony of his villa looking scruffy after 18 months, this time returned to society through the front door: the game of his beloved Los Angeles Lakers. Friday night, Jack sat with his son in the ringside of the Crypto.com Arena, just down the field, in game six of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers playing against the Memphis Grizzlies. He hadn’t done that for two years.

For the Lakers, Nicholson is like a good luck charm, witnessing more than half a century of their history. Alongside his favorite team in the triumphs and falls, from the glories of Kareem and Magic to the five titles of the late Kobe, since he bought his season ticket for the first time in 1970. The number one fan for celebrities, unmistakable with his sunglasses and the grin that made him an icon of cinema.

But Jack has always gone to the game not to show himself but driven by an authentic passion, to indulge in which throughout his career he has made commitments based on the basketball championship calendar to keep himself free and which has even pushed him to invade the ” court” on multiple occasions when he didn’t share the umpire’s calls. It’s easy, after all, from his seat in the front row it’s practically a step.