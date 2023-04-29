[Learn and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era]The combination of learning and application promotes the theme education in an in-depth and orderly manner_Guangming.com

CCTV news(News broadcast): All localities have solidly carried out the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, focusing on the combination of learning and application, promoting learning with learning, taking investigation and research as an important content of theme education, and promoting the in-depth development of theme education and achieving practical results.

Anhui insists on taking the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task, and adopts methods such as group learning, exchanges and seminars, and individual self-study to deeply understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Focusing on 8 aspects including high-quality development and deepening technological innovation, list topics, study, compare, inspect, and rectify while learning.

In the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s education on the theme of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Hubei has carried out multi-form, hierarchical, and full-coverage learning and training. At the same time, focus on scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, watershed governance, etc., use the party’s innovation theory to study new situations and solve new problems, and use high-quality research and research to promote thematic education to be in-depth and solid.

Hainan has set up 11 itinerant guidance groups to provide full coverage guidance to the first batch of 134 units that carry out theme education. In the themed education, Hainan focused on accelerating the comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up and the construction of a free trade port, in-depth search for outstanding problems, and formed a series of research topics to promote the resolution of development problems through in-depth investigation and research.

Gansu has comprehensively started to study and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, held reading classes and special party classes, and carried out in-depth theoretical study. At the same time, taking the “three grasps and three promotions” action as an important starting point, insisting on emphasizing practice and seeking practical results to promote each other, all departments combine their respective center work to refine the research focus, promote problem solving, and transform the achievements of theme education into high-quality development. Lively practice.

Sichuan focuses on studying and implementing the general requirements, objectives, tasks and work arrangements of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, researches and formulates the implementation plan of the theme education, and refines the key research contents in 14 aspects. At present, the theme education of the first batch of 148 units has been fully launched. Each unit focuses on problem orientation, and combines the theme education with the promotion of the central work to ensure that the theme education achieves actual results.

[

责编：杨煜 ]