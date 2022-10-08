[The Epoch Times, October 8, 2022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has entered the countdown. The Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China was held in Beijing yesterday (7th), and several abnormal phenomena occurred. Some analysts believe that Zhao Leji, the current secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, may be replaced soon.

According to the communique after the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, in addition to reviewing the work report submitted to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Leji, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, delivered a speech at the meeting.

The reasons for the absence of two members are unknown

Yesterday’s seventh plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the communique after the meeting only stated that a total of 129 members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were present, including 2 non-voting delegates. The communique did not mention that there are 133 members of the CCP Central Commission for Discipline Inspection this year, and some are absent.

Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” reported on the 8th that the four absent members included Tianjin Mayor Liao Guoxun, who suddenly “died” in April this year, and Zhang Wufeng, the former director of the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau, who was investigated in June. But the other two absent members are unknown.

The plenum’s communiqué is the shortest and rarest in recent years without involving personnel

The communique released after the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, with a title of only 256 words, was the shortest communiqué in the last plenary session of the past four sessions.

Before the meeting, it was widely rumored that Sun Xinyang, the former head of the Disciplinary Inspection Commission of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in the Ministry of Public Security, Liu Xuexin, the former secretary of the Shanghai Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Zhang Fuhai, the organization director of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, would be promoted to deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. But yesterday’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not mention the personnel agenda.

The communiqué of the Eighth Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China has 393 words, involving personnel, including deliberation and approval of the handling decision of Li Gang, the former deputy director of the Hong Kong Liaison Office and member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The communiqué of the Eighth Plenary Session of the Seventeenth Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China was 1,005 words long, and it also involved personnel. Two deputy secretaries of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were added, including Zhang Jun, then vice president of the Supreme Court, and Chen Wenqing, then deputy secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee.

The communique of the eighth meeting of the 16th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China also has about 823 words.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has broken several conventions and held one less plenary session

The Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China was the last plenary session before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. However, according to the practice in recent years, each session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection usually holds eight plenary sessions. Among them, before the re-election of the 16th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, eight plenary sessions were held on October 11, 2007; on November 3, 2012, the eighth plenary sessions of the 17th Central Disciplinary The second plenary session was held.

Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” analyzed that in the past, two plenary sessions were usually held in a year when the term of office was more than halfway through.

Analysis: The secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be replaced

Before yesterday’s Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the top management of the CPC Disciplinary Commission had been making adjustments for more than a month.

Among them, Li Yangzhe, secretary of the Fujian Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, has replaced Liu Xuexin as secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection; Liu Xuexin has another appointment. Ren Airong (female), the former vice governor of Shandong Province, has replaced Sun Xinyang as the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission of the Ministry of Public Security. Chi Yaoyun, the former head of the discipline inspection team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in the Central Foreign Affairs Office, has served as the secretary of the Fujian Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. Fu Mingxian, former member of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Yantai Municipal Party Committee, succeeded Xu Luode as secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. Gong Tanghua has served as the head of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the State Supervision Commission of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. Qu Jishan has served as the head of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the State Supervision Commission of the Central Bank. Liao Xiyuan has served as the head of the discipline inspection and supervision team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

In addition to Yang Xiaodu, 69, deputy secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission and director of the National Supervisory Commission, who is expected to retire; Zhao Leji, the 65-year-old secretary of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission, will move after the 20th National Congress, causing speculation.

Current affairs observer Wang He told The Epoch Times on October 8 that the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will definitely be replaced. Because since the re-establishment of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission in 1978, all the previous Central Discipline Inspection Commission secretaries, except for Wei Jianxing, have served only one term.

“Because this position is very sensitive and has a lot of black material on officials. Anyone who has been in this position for a long time may constitute a great offensive force, which is unacceptable to the party leader. So change after one term. Yes. Zhao Leji should be replaced, it is impossible for him to serve two terms.” Wang He said.

