Jacksonville International Airport Conducts Large-Scale Disaster Exercise

Jacksonville International Airport Conducts Large-Scale Disaster Drill

Jacksonville International Airport recently conducted a drill as part of a large-scale disaster exercise, in compliance with a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirement. The exercise involved about 25 northeast Florida law enforcement and rescue agencies, as well as 80 volunteers.

The drill, which is required to be conducted every three years, provided hands-on training for airport personnel and local emergency organizations in preparation for a mutual aid response in the event of a major air disaster.

Volunteers were prepared with makeup and clothing to look like they had just come out of a serious plane crash, while lying on the runway. The scene was completed with an airplane simulator, displaying signs of fire damage.

Jacksonville International Airport Fire Chief Mark Brusoe emphasized the importance of the exercise, stating, “People can trust that we will come out to help like in this simulated plane crash on the runway.”

Among the volunteers were nursing students, who are closely linked to this type of practice. The Red Cross, an organization that provides a range of services in the event of large-scale disasters, also participated in the drill.

Despite the activity, the airport remained open and flights were not affected. However, the FAA reported that the runway was closed and temporary road blocks were implemented for several hours during the exercise.

