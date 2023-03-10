The COPD diagnosis it is a fundamental tool. This disease affects 3,500,000 people in Italy alone: ​​an enormous figure, even if there is always too little talk about it. In percentage terms, this is 5.6% of the adult population. It is estimated that in reality the numbers are much greater. COPD is grossly underreported. The first edition of the was organized to raise public awareness COPD ZERO WEEK from 13 to 17 March. The toll-free number to call to book free specialist consultations is800 628989.

Free appointments for those who have already been diagnosed with COPD

Free specialist consultations are intended for people who have already been diagnosed with COPD and have experienced a gradual or acute worsening of symptoms despite ongoing treatment. To book a consultation, call the toll-free number 800 628989 from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 18:00. All information on participating Centers and how to book consultations is available on the website www.bpcozeroweek.it.

What are the risk factors?

COPD is one of the top three leading causes of death worldwide and is responsible for more than half of deaths from respiratory disease. The incidence is continuously increasing due to the aging of the population and exposure to risk factors. The good news is that COPD it is not only preventable, but also treatable, even if there is no definitive cure. However, it can control symptoms and reduce the risk of progression, exacerbations and mortality. Here you can find all the alarm bells not to be underestimated.

The associations that support the initiative

The initiative is sponsored by the Italian Association of Hospital Pulmonologists (AIPO-ITS), the Italian Society of Pneumology (SIP/IRS), the Italian Association of COPD Patients Onlus, FederASMA and ALLERGIE Odv – Italian Patient Federation and Breathe Together – APS. It was made with the unconditioned support of AstraZeneca.

«The patient with COPD, often frail and with comorbidities, is accompanied by a sense of disorientation and loneliness. These feelings need to be filled with concrete support and information activities that are as complete and accurate as possible,” he says Salvatore D’AntonioPresident of the Italian Association of COPD Patients Onlus.

What is COPD? Why is the diagnosis of COPD often late?

Generally the diagnosis occurs only in the more advanced stages, often on the occasion of a hospitalization for an exacerbation. Patients themselves tend to underestimate the symptoms and minimize the early signs of a progressive loss of respiratory capacity.

The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease defines COPD as a heterogeneous lung condition. It is characterized by chronic respiratory symptoms, such as struggle to breathe, cough, catarrh e flare-ups. The cause is to be found in some airway and/or alveolar alterations that cause persistent and often progressive airflow obstruction. In the presence of typical symptoms, the specialist proceeds to spirometry of incompletely reversible respiratory obstruction.

COPD also affects the heart

The damage caused by COPD isn’t just to the lungs. COPD is known to have a strong cardiovascular impact. Many patients develop heart disease during the course of the disease.

Beware of cigarette smoke and some irritants

“The progression of COPD is very heterogeneous. Both genetic and environmental factors play a role. The tobacco smoke it is the main risk factor. About 50% of smokers develop the disease in their lifetime,” he says Mauro Carone, President of AIPO-ITS. “COPD exacerbations, defined as worsening of symptoms occurring in less than 2 weeks, are key indicators of disease progression. In addition to accelerating lung function decline and being the leading cause of hospitalization, exacerbations increase the risk of events, such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

What are the therapies?

Early diagnosis is essential, because the sooner the available drugs are used, the less damage the lungs will have. Pharmacological therapy must be customized to the patient’s needs. Two large clinical studies have recently shown that the triple inhalation therapy with two different short- and long-acting bronchodilators such as the muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) and β-agonist (SEE) with an additional one inhaled steroid (ICS)reduce mortality, compared to therapy with two bronchodilators, by improving lung function and, at the same time, reducing exacerbations.

