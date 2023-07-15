Jellyfish sting in the sea: here’s what to do immediately

Enjoying a day at the beach is one of the most appreciated summer pleasures by many of us, but sometimes our moment of relaxation can be disturbed by an unpleasant surprise: the sting of a jellyfish.

The sea is a magical place but we often forget that it is inhabited by numerous living species, among these there are the jellyfish. These splendid marine animals are in their natural environment and never attack voluntarily but it can happen that bathers inadvertently disturb their daily life.

In this occasions, it can be touched or it can touch the skin with the tentacles causing it severe burning and pain. How to remedy, however, such an inconvenience? Here you are remedies to consider.

Jellyfish sting, how to behave

These delicate marine organisms, known for their long, pointed tentacles, can cause pain, irritation and discomfort to the skin. Here you are what to do immediately in case of a jellyfish sting.

Jellyfish stings, what to do? – Tantasalute.itThe first thing to do is remove the jellyfish tentacles from the skin. It is important to do this carefully, avoiding touching them with bare hands. Use an object such as a paper or tongs to gently rinse the tentacles from the affected area. After removing the tentacles, immediately rinse the area with salt water. Fresh water can in fact activate the cnidocytes present on the tentacles, which release venom and increase the burning sensation. In a case of jellyfish sting, the application of vinegar it can be useful for neutralizing the poison left on the skin. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse it off with abundant salt water. After rinsing with salt water and vinegar, you can apply a cold compress or warm water bath on the affected area. Both options can help reduce pain and inflammation. To relieve itching and irritation caused by a jellyfish sting, you can apply an antihistamine cream to the skin. This can help reduce swelling and promote healing.While it can be hard to resist the urge to scratch the area affected by a jellyfish sting, it’s important to avoid doing so. Scratching the skin can further irritate it and increase the risk of infection. It is best to try to keep the area clean and dry. If symptoms persist or worsen, it is advisable to consult a doctor. You may need more specific treatment, such as applying corticosteroid cream or taking antihistamines by mouth. A doctor can also assess whether treatment is needed to prevent or treat any infections. To avoid future jellyfish stings, it is recommended to wear protective clothing, like a long sleeved shirt and long pants whenever possible. Also, heed warnings about marine conditions and, if necessary, stay out of the water if there are reports of jellyfish. When spending time at sea, it is useful to have some first aid tools such as forceps to remove the tentacles, vinegar and an antihistamine cream. In this way, immediate action can be taken in the event of a jellyfish sting.