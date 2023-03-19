Apply now for our “Innovation meets Politics” series of events. A jury of digitization experts from self-administration and the start-up scene selects the five best ideas. And we invite you to report on this to the Federal Ministry of Health on October 16, 2019.

The first three pitches on prevention, diagnostics and treatment showed how important it is to get young companies and health policy to talk to each other. Both can learn a lot from each other: They develop new, creative ideas and visions for digital healthcare. In turn, politics and self-government can show them how innovations can best be integrated into standard care. In order to bring the two together, we created the “Innovation meets Politics” series of events.

To participate, please send us the self-assessment form (PDF, non-accessible, 771 KB) and a maximum 10-page presentation to itp(at)bmg.bund.de.

Application deadline is the 23. August 2019.

Important selection criteria include: