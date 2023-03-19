Home Entertainment tribute to Stay True Sounds, by DJ Shock
Based in Nairobi, DJ Shock opens a South African parenthesis with a mix dedicated to the reference deep-house label, Stay True Sounds.

Jacqueline Mugo has been immersed in music since her childhood, where she already handled the piano, guitar and percussion. She then learned DJing at school at the Homeboyz DJ Academy, developing eclectic tastes that she is not afraid to display. Capable of moving from gospel to mainstream hits and from traditional music to the latest electro hits, DJ Shock has made it his profession, regularly performing behind the decks of bars and clubs in Nairobi. She also created the Disc Jockeys East Africa Association (ADJ-EA) and Business DJ, two mentoring platforms for up-and-coming DJs, especially women. For this episode of the PAM Club, she chose to focus her mix on the Stay True Sounds label, a reference in terms of South African deep-house, with a selection based on melody and emotions!

Tracklist :

SpheraQ X Tebza De Soul – Told You
Kid Fonque & Jonny Miller feat. ASAP Shembe – Connected Beings (Jazzanova Remix)
China Charmeleon feat. El Payo & Dindy – Falling
The Payo – The Battle Against Giants
Beatsbyhand & Kali Mija – Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)
Billowjazz – Duffy
Sonido – Alright
Deep Essentials – Let’s Break It
China Charmeleon feat. Radiane – Starlight
SGVO – Above Water
Chronical Deep – Left With a Smile
KVRVBO – Le Fleur (Chronical Deep Claps Back Remix)
SGVO – Dub Persuit
Chronical Deep – Make Up Your Mind

Follow DJ Shock on Instagram.

