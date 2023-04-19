Joints as an absolute magnet for visitors

The Ordensklinikum Linz hit a nerve with its “Joint Day” in the Promenaden Galerien Linz: Hundreds of interested people found out about ways to keep feet, knees, hips and shoulders healthy for as long as possible and what therapies are available. Specialist lectures, question and answer sessions and many additional offers such as blood sugar measurements or workshops on enjoyable fascia training were offered.

Preventive care from an early age

Susanne Dickstein, Editor-in-Chief of OÖNachrichten, emphasized the importance of health in daily reporting. For Christine Haberlander, deputy governor, prevention for a long, healthy life begins “in the crèche and in kindergarten”.

Joint pain is also a daily issue in the country’s pharmacies. “Many people are looking for advice and help,” said Monika Aichberger, Vice President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists. The “excellent medicine” of his house is only possible with “motivated employees,” said Stefan Meusburger, medical director of the Linz Order Clinic.

The head of orthopedics at the religious hospital, Primar Josef Hochreiter, started the “health talks” with his senior physician Florian Sihorsch. Senior physician Dietmar Mattausch informed about the hallux valgus. “Depending on the severity and symptoms, you can try insoles and therapy,” said the orthopaedist. Primaria Daniela Gattringer emphasized the importance of prevention and conservative therapies for joint wear and tear.

The room in the OÖN Forum was filled to the last seat for all the presentations.

Image: VOLKER Weihbold



Senior physician Conrad Anderl discussed the causes of knee pain and emphasized that knee operations should be carried out in good time for optimal results.

The importance of rehabilitation after operations was emphasized by Christoph Habringer, Head of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Medical Director of “Reha.ambulant”. Shoulder pain should be clarified in good time and can have a wide variety of causes, explained senior physician Reinhold Ortmaier, who will take over the management of orthopedics in the religious hospital in two months.

moving investigation

Image: VOLKER Weihbold



Be proactive when it comes to health

The students of the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions put themselves in the service of health with passion at yesterday’s “Joint Day”. The program included measuring blood pressure, offering exercise – for example for balance – and tips on nutrition. “There are thousands of opportunities to work in the health sector,” said FH student Elisabeth Breuer from Vorderweißenbach, who made a conscious decision to work with people.

At the stand of the Chamber of Pharmacists, those interested could find out more about dietary supplements. Visitors could also discover what the Elisana, the center for holistic health, has to offer. Workshops showed how to support the joints in different ways.

