Home » Jon Arrieta, Director of the Basque Institute of Legal Medicine, warns of the increase in sexual assaults through chemical submission
Health

Jon Arrieta, Director of the Basque Institute of Legal Medicine, warns of the increase in sexual assaults through chemical submission

by admin
Jon Arrieta, Director of the Basque Institute of Legal Medicine, warns of the increase in sexual assaults through chemical submission

The director of the Basque Institute of Legal Medicine, Jon Arrieta, has stated that many sexual assaults are now being committed through chemical submission, taking advantage of the victim’s lack of capacity and absence of consent. Arrieta, who has over three decades of experience as a forensic pathologist, highlighted the increasing number of sexual assaults and emphasized the importance of forensic experts in resolving such cases. He also discussed the challenges faced by the field, including the lack of vocational interest among young doctors and the loss of knowledge due to a lack of handover from experienced experts to newcomers. Arrieta further explained the role of forensic medicine in determining the cause of death, collecting evidence in cases of sexual assault, and supporting the investigation process. He also highlighted the need for timely test results and the importance of assessing the mental state of offenders in determining their guilt. Additionally, Arrieta expressed support for the potential relocation of the Institute to the old Telefónica building, stating it would be a significant step for the region of Bizkaia.

See also  the man is currently being held in the San Donato prison

You may also like

Herpetic encephalitis at 13 years old, could the...

The Impact of Nutrition on Sleep: Foods to...

beds occupied for “social reasons”, assistance in the...

Telethon Foundation assigns new funds (4.3 million) for...

Police Station Organizes Self-Defense Course for Doctors to...

AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice...

The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of...

“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA...

Maintaining Memory: Strategies for a Healthy and Vibrant...

Mandatory training programs on animal health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy