According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 11 minutes of brisk walking a day is enough to reduce the risk of premature death by one in 10. This effect could be achieved if everyone managed at least half the recommended level of physical activity. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge, who calculated that 75 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, such as brisk walking, would have a protective effect against conditions such as heart disease, stroke and various types of cancer.

The National Health Service (NHS) recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week. To explore the amount of physical activity required to have a beneficial impact on various chronic diseases and the risk of premature death, researchers from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis. They reviewed findings reported in 196 peer-reviewed articles, covering more than 30 million participants from 94 large study cohorts, to produce the most comprehensive analysis to date of the association between physical activity levels and heart disease risk , cancer and premature death.

The scientists found that beyond 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, the additional benefits in terms of reducing the risk of illness or premature death were marginal. Even accumulating just 75 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity reduced the risk of premature death by 23%. The team also found that two in three people reported activity levels of less than 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity outside of work-related physical activity, and fewer than one in 10 people managed more than 300 minutes a week. week.

The study also has implications for policy makers and public health officials. Encouraging people to engage in moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking, can significantly reduce the burden of chronic disease and premature death. The findings suggest that public health campaigns should focus on encouraging people to accumulate 75 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, rather than solely emphasizing the recommended 150 minutes.

In conclusion, the study provides evidence that even small amounts of physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of chronic disease and premature death. Brisk walking for just 11 minutes a day can help prevent one in 10 premature deaths. The authors suggest that promoting physical activity that is achievable by everyone, everywhere, at any age should be a priority for public health policies to mitigate the impact of noncommunicable diseases on global health.

