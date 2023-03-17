Home Health Justin Bieber has shingles in his ear: “Unusual at such a young age”
Health

by admin
It’s incredibly painful, can cause hearing loss and even facial paralysis: it’s called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. No wonder singer Justin Bieber can’t hold his concerts. The pop star made his illness public last June and is now likely to suffer from it again. “It’s not unusual, but it does occur at that age,” says Wolfram Hötzenecker, head of the Department of Dermatology and Venereology at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz.

