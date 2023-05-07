Home » Juve, Allegri relaunches the star players with a surprise for Atalanta | First page
Lazio lost to Milan. And second place can go back to Juventus. Inter beat Roma. And the fourth place risks moving away again for Atalanta. It is therefore not possible for anyone to make calculations in this third Champions play-off scheduled for today. Looking at Juve, the challenge to the Gasp gang comes at a time when the bianconeri are now at the limit of psycho-physical stress: it’s match number eleven after the break, the rhythm of a match every three days will continue practically until the end of the season. Then Max Allegri was forced to change, again, to manage an inevitably tired squad from every point of view. Compared to the match won against Lecce, there will therefore be another Juve, with a common thread essentially represented by the Di Maria-Vlahovic couple up front, despite both Milik and Chiesa clamoring to steal his starting shirt with Kean far behind. And then? In defense the Brazilian trio will be seen again, in midfield the top players return. With only one possible surprise on the chessboard which today may be the real Juve type: the great opportunity for Iling-Junior can arrive on the left.

PROBABLE FORMATION – This is Juve tested on the eve.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Di Maria, Vlahovic. All. Allegri.

Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Gatti, Kostic, Barbieri, Miretti, Pogba, Chiesa, Kean, Milik, Soulé.

Unavailable: DeSciglio, Kaio Jorge.
Disqualified: Paredes.
Be wary: Danilo, Square.

