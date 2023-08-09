Juve: Allianz votes for Vlahovic: anti Lukaku chants and no to the exchange

The Blues are still on a balance of 20 million plus 5 in bonuses, but Giuntoli is asking for at least 40. At the moment the negotiation is blocked

Instead of one step forward, Chelsea took two steps back and the Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange has stalled in the last few hours. At Stamford Bridge they didn’t raise the balance to 40 million (as per Juventus’ request), but they remained at 20 (plus 5 bonuses) and informed the Juventus managers that they are not expecting new raises. As if to say: for us Dusan is worth Lukaku and 20 million, no more.

Rather, the English are willing to give up on Vlahovic, who from the outset did not bring everyone within the club to agree (yesterday new polls for Wahi as a possible replacement for the injured Nkunku), and to resolve the problem of the “outside squad and without number” Big Rom following other paths. The main one, net of new European additions, is the Arab one. Chelsea have not lost hope, in the absence of a discount from Juventus, of implementing plan A: that is, to collect the 50 million that Al Hilal has been putting on the table for more than a month. Monstrous offer, even for the player, who, however, has not made inroads with Lukaku up to now. But everything can change quickly in the market. And the siren for the end of negotiations in Arabia will sound later, in late September.

juve, no clashes

Juventus is perfectly aware of the situation, but Continassa doesn’t seem to be making any headlines either. The manager Cristiano Giuntoli and the sports director Giovanni Manna in the last contacts they had with the English reaffirmed the corporate line: 40 million and at most only a small percentage in bonuses. Negotiations stopped, so much so that yesterday Lukaku resumed training at the Blues sports center and on Sunday Mauricio Pochettino’s team will debut in the Premier League without Vlahovic. And at this rate, barring changes in plans on one side or the other, it is not obvious that the exchange of the nine will rekindle. Because it is true that Lukaku is a problem for Londoners, but it is also true that in the “Blues house” they do not seem inclined to spend more than expected between salaries and double-digit incentives.

lo stadium dice dv9

The fans of the Lady certainly hope that “the exchange of nine” remains a midsummer idea and does not evolve into a change of shirts between the Serbian and the Belgian. It was understood once more yesterday afternoon, during the first Italian outing of Massimiliano Allegri’s team. Already, the Juventus party for the centenary of the Agnelli property has turned into a plebiscite of the Allianz Stadium for Dusan Vlahovic. Is it better to keep the Serbian striker or swap him for Romelu Lukaku? The Juventus fans, who occupied all 24,000 available seats yesterday, shouted their preference loud and clear. “We Lukaku don’t want it”, they intoned from the first minute and on several occasions during the family friendly against Next Gen (the second team). Chants of protest for the former Inter player and big applause for the Juventus number nine, celebrated before, during and after the brace scored in the thirty-nine minutes on the pitch. Vlahovic scored first from a penalty and then from a free kick. His companions embraced him and the public pampered him, as in the best of times.

people took sides

The stance of the Stadium comes after the social protest of the last few weeks (“Swapping Vlahovic with Lukaku, but what are we on Jokes aside?”) and the banners against the Belgian. Outside Continassa, both in bars and on the web, people struggle to understand how a new cycle can be opened by giving up a 23-year-old striker to make room for a 30-year-old. Thought, among other things, also shared by illustrious black and white people and football personalities. Starting with Cesare Prandelli, Dusan’s teacher at the time in Florence, who recently declared to the Gazzetta: “Vlahovic is younger, has more perspective, in the future he will become stronger than Romelu and will be worth at least 100 million”. Who knows what John Elkann, the CEO, thinks about it. by Exor, who was at the stadium yesterday and personally measured the mood of the people.

