Pio and Amedeo, ‘success is laughter that exorcizes’ – News

Autumn at the theatre, a film in theaters at Christmas, TV in spring: Pio and Amedeo, overwhelmed by their success, try to keep their feet on the ground. “The public supports us and we have immense respect for them” says the comedian duo who have made an identity figure out of puns, even fat laughs and a heavy mockery, on a line that continues the path of Checco Zalone. It is no coincidence that Gennaro Nunziante is directing the two actors from Foggia in the new film they have just finished shooting, the same as many of Zalone’s blockbusters. And not only that, another putative father is Lino Banfi whose lines from the films they can recite by heart.





Often accused of vulgarity, the two underline that “freedom of speech, especially if you are a comedian, should never be restricted or questioned”, says Pio D’Antini.





Amedeo Grieco presses: “Laughter is good and to make people laugh you have to exorcise the weak sides of society and in any case joking about it doesn’t change the fate, anything justifies a laugh, except racism: I can’t stand that, even class racism it’s unbearable.” An inevitable reference to Alain Elkann’s summer story on the train to Foggia with the lansquenets. “We from Foggia always end up in the middle, however to me – comments Amedeo – it seemed like a surreal journey, I thought of a fake it was so absurd. I had – continues Pio – the same approach as my mother with TikTok, disbelief”.





The shooting of the film has just finished, the title How can a rock is a musical quote by Battisti? “Yes music is very present – says D’Antini – from here to define it as a musical turning point maybe it’s a lot, because we never take ourselves too seriously, but the story follows us too, who have now turned 40 and we are fathers. In short, it is a very sincere film and also a lot of fun”. Felicissima sera on Canale 5 was a great success, when is the next show? “In spring on Canale 5, we were reconfirmed”.





In the meantime, however, the theater? “We can’t wait, we’re finishing writing the text. Felicissimo show is the title: 40 dates throughout Italy with a debut in Rome at the Brancaccio theater from 1 October, a variety show with lots of music and lots of laughter”.



