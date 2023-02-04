In a very tactical match, Independiente Santa Fe managed to take a point from the Atanasio Girardot stadium. The current Colombian runner-up, Deportivo Independiente Medellín, looked erratic and inaccurate in the first half, but improved in the second half and found the tie.

The match began with a very early expulsion of the experienced creative midfielder Christian Camilo Marrugo, who, after a strong challenge with the strikeouts ahead against the player Jonathan Marulanda, the VAR ruled that he was creditor of the red card.

As is traditional in Santa Fe, the still ball played in his favor and he was fouled on a corner kick and the central judge determined that it was a maximum penalty after reviewing the play in VAR. Wilson Morelo to the collection and it was a precise shot to the post of the left hand of the goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo.

However, Santa Fe never let their guard down and with an outstanding defensive positioning, they managed to keep zero in their goal throughout the first half. The physical exhaustion and the player less took its toll on Santa Fe, which gave some advantages and goalkeeper José Silva was the great figure of the match.

At the end, a possible penalty on Luciano Pons was going to change the history of the match, but finally the VAR ruled that he was ahead before the foul and annulled the maximum penalty that had been whistled in favor of the Bogotanos.

Technical sheet of the match: DIM vs Santa Fe

Deportivo Independiente Medellin: Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, Jonathan Marulanda, John Palacios, Andrés Cadavid, Daniel Londoño, Andrés Ricaurte, Daniel Torres, Andrés Ibarguen, Edwuin Cetré, Luciano Pons and Diber Cambindo.

Independent Santa Fe: José Silva, Fabián Viáfara, José Ajá, Julián Millán, Dairon Mosquera, Harold Rivera, Iván Rojas, José Enamorado, Christian Marrugo, Neyder Moreno and Wilson Moreno.

Atanasio Girardot Stadium, Medellin, Antioquia.