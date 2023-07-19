Juve, in Bonucci’s photo with Allegri’s ‘purges’ there is also Kean. Giuntoli doesn’t sell it, but he’s already in the pits | First page

What does it do to us Moise Kean in the photo of Bonucci along with all the other house purges Juventus? Massimiliano Allegri and Christian Giuntoli by mutual agreement they have chosen to communicate to many elements of the current squad that they are no longer useful for the project and, consequently, on the market. Among these there is also the now ex-black and white captain who, as per the contract, is still showing up at Continassa to train between the gym and athletics. And right from the weight room of the Continassa Bonucci called all the purged next to him for a group photo, smiling and without frills in which the various Arhtur, Pjaca, Pellegrini and Zakaria appear, but and here the case arises, also Moise Kean.

WHAT IS KEAN DOING WITH US? – What was it doing Kean together with the outside squad? In the press conference to present the neo ds Cristiano Giuntoli the market case has been shut down: “We are betting heavily on him“, yet like all the players in the Juve squad, even the striker born in 2000 could leave in front of an offer congruous to his value. Offers which, given the figures in the budget, should be higher than 20/25 million euros and which, as a result, they do not exist on the horizon today.

GIA’ AI BOX – So why was Kean there? The answer is as simple as possible, even if no, neither Massimiliano Allegri likes it nor will Juventus fans like it. The ex-Everton and PSG player is simply stopped in the pits today due to a muscle problem with his thigh flexors and was working out in the gym with the rest of the group. And no, to date her farewell is not contemplated.