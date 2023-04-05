8
- Juve-Inter, racist buu and shocking insult to Lukaku: “Monkey del c…” Tuttosport
- That’s why Lukaku celebrated like this: he had already done it with the goal against Sweden… The Gazzetta dello Sport
- “Vaff…, monkey del c…”: the racist insults and buuu to Lukaku during Juventus-Inter – The video Open
- NEWSSTAND TS – What a bad end: Lukaku’s exultation (to be kicked out first) triggers the brawl fcinter 1908
- Lukaku, the racist buu then the exultation, the expulsion and the fight The Gazzetta dello Sport
- See full coverage on Google News