After defeat against Lazio in the league, the Juve immediately goes on the hunt for ransom in Europa League against it Sporting Lisbona. E Massimiliano Allegri recover important pawns for the first round of the quarterfinals. “Valhovic and Alex Sandro are available and they can play De Sciglio, on the other hand, we hope to have him back for Sassuolo – explained the Juventus coach -. Pogba returns to the squad. It’s important that he did some training with the team without stopping.”

THE ALLEGRI CONFERENCE

Sporting obstacle



“In the last 11 matches Sporting have won seven games and made 4 draws. They have leg and technique. In 2021 they won the title in Portugal after 19 years and need respect. We know that tomorrow will be the first important step to then try to pass the turn to Lisbon”

The conditions of Vlahovic, De Sciglio and Alex Sandro



“Alex Sandro and Vlahovic are available. We hope to have De Sciglio back for Sassuolo. Dusan will be available, he can also play for 90 minutes”

Nervous team?



“No, it’s calm. Then sometimes things happen on the pitch and the team reacts. We too have blood in our veins and not water. However, this doesn’t justify what happened at the Stadium with Inter being a beautiful thing to see “In Italy, wrong behaviors, words and things are often underlined. The first sorry one is Cuadrado”

The pressure



“There’s always pressure at Juve, but we have to keep working on the pitch. In May, the calendar fills up. We’ll see if we’re good and lucky to reach the final of the Italian Cup and advance in the Europa League. The team is used to the news that come and don’t come. We will all come out of this experience strengthened. All situations must become an opportunity and somewhere there is always a way out. We think about the pitch, the club works in the rooms where we can defend. The defeat against Lazio hasn’t changed anything. For now we have 59 points on the field and we’re the second strength in the championship, then we’ll see what we can do in the remaining matches. Some may not like this, but we shouldn’t interest. It is so”

Don’t underestimate Sporting



“We’d be crazy to take Sporting lightly, they eliminated Arsenal. Compared to 2017, the team has less experience, but has more technique and flair. It’s a quarter-final in the Europa League. And in Europe all matches are difficult ”

Criticism of Vlahovic



“Ronaldo was also criticized at the start when he didn’t score. Vlahovic will find the goal again, let’s not forget that he’s 22. It happens to all forwards to go through periods in which the goal doesn’t arrive. He must stay calm. Last year there was someone who didn’t even want to see Rabiot play anymore… Dusan is very good, he’s young. But now he’s no less strong than when he arrived. I’m happy with what he’s doing”

Paredes and the discussion



“Easter Monday was a beautiful day. With Leandro there was just a chat, a comparison of ideas. He’s not playing much in this period and a little frustration is normal. The important thing is that everyone is focused on the last 50 days of the season. Many are left out, but I make my choices for the good of the team. I have faith in all the players in the squad, but I’m also happy that he had a reaction because it means he wants to do well.”

Goal Europa League



“Winning a competition is very difficult. It’s always an extraordinary thing. The Europa League is an important competition with strong teams. Returning to play in a final would be a great success. First, there are still 4 games left, however, in the meantime, let’s make one and then we’ll the other in a week”

Regret Champions



“I’m happy for Inter, Milan and Napoli. And I’m not surprised by their results. If we’re in the Europa League, it means we deserved to play in this competition. Now we’ll do everything we can to get back to playing in the Champions League next season ”

Pogba



“He’ll be called up, we’ll see tomorrow to play. It’s important that he has done some training with the team without stopping. If we have him in the final stages, it would be very important because the season is still long and there could still be 16 games left”

How many Danilos would be needed?



“Being afraid is a good sign, because it means that you have respect for your opponent. I am lucky enough to have Danilo, Bonucci, Perin, Pinsoglio and many others like Cuadrado, Alex Sandro. They have been players at Juve for many years and have broadcast their experience to the youngsters. The youngsters brought enthusiasm, the ‘old’ balance at a time that wasn’t easy. I’m lucky to have real men in the locker room.”

Trident hypothesis



“A mirror with Sporting? Let’s see, it’s not a matter of formations. You need to have balance, you play over 180 minutes. Chiesa is much better, the three forwards or four depends on tomorrow and not on Sporting’s formation”

The best version of Juve?



“The one who wins…”





DANILO’S WORDS

Which Juve will be with Sporting?



“We have to be at our best. Sporting are a great team. We have to play well and be aware that the match lasts 180′”

Renewal



“It’s a personal matter. This is my fourth season at Juve, time has flown by and I’ve made the most of every moment. I had no doubts about the renewal. We’ve always had good synergy with the club and it was a choice of the heart”

Group awareness



“When there’s a crisis, there’s always an opportunity. That’s what happened this year, with many young players who had the opportunity to show themselves and make it clear that they can wear the Juve shirt. However, everyone must take their responsibilities, even if they are young”

What can make the difference now



“All the teams are now a bit physically and mentally tired. The difference will be made by whoever manages to maintain an important attitude and concentration also in the season finale”

Bremer



“Physically he’s someone who eats everyone. It shows in the tackles and aerial duels. Off the pitch he’s a good guy who always wants to learn and improve. He has to learn and needs to grow. He can become even better.”

On the 19th the sentence



“There’s anticipation, but we try to stay focused on the pitch and it’s already difficult enough. The club takes care of what happens off the pitch”

Captain responsibility



“What I’m doing now isn’t very different from what I’ve always done since I’ve been here. Then it’s clear that there’s a hierarchy that must be respected. I’ve always tried to be a point of reference for young people and for those who are in a bit of difficulty. I’m happy and happy at Juve”

Juve’s problems



“The evaluation of the match against Lazio must be done differently. Lazio often don’t let their opponents play well until the 70th minute and that’s what happened. In the last few minutes we went close to equalizing. We must be aware that matches must be played until the end ”

Gatti



“I’m pleased to talk about him. He’s an example for all of us. He arrived from Serie B to Juve and didn’t play for 6-7 months, always remaining on track, working hard waiting for the opportunity. He’s humble, listen and want to stay at Juventus”

Vlahovic’s moment



“What’s happening to him is part of a journey. Only he can go further by working well and with patience. He has to work and rest. He’s calm and always thinks about the team. It’s just a difficult moment, but he’ll overcome this too. He has quality and he tries to get out of it. Each player has his own story and his own path. He knows he has to insist. He works a lot with the coach and with his collaborators to improve in small things. But his job is not only to score, he also helps us in defensive phase and in possession. The assessment must be made more overall”