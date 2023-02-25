The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin, yesterday, sent some papers of the Prisma investigation to the Public Prosecutor’s Offices of six other Italian cities. Not exactly a bolt from the blue, given that the scenario that is slowly taking shape is what could easily have been imagined – in common sense, at least – since the first leaked news on the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The initiative of the past few hours, taken for reasons of territorial jurisdiction, is in fact linked to the relationships that emerged between the Juventus club and other clubs. The prosecutors involved – and it may not be over here – at the moment they would be those of Bergamo, Bologna, Cagliari, Genoa, Modena and Udine. In reference to the work, according to the first reconstructions, of Atalanta, Bologna, Cagliari, Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Udinese. Some of these were acquitted on the occasion of the revocation of the capital gains ruling which led to -15 for Juventus, others could be called into question shortly in the file which includes le “partnership opache” of the bianconeri and which the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné is preparing to close by mid-March.

The possible scenarios

Hypothesizing right now the consequences this initiative will lead to risks being a work, more or less, of the imagination. But it is evident that the concrete risk is that of a “domino effect” destined, in the event, to enter the tackle on the entire Italian movement, with the possible investigative work by the prosecutors just solicited which could suck in the investigation – in turn – dozens of other companies. Second a puzzle which, if it were matched, would probably take years and years to put all its pieces together: just think that the work of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office started in 2021 and that the preliminary hearing will only be held on 27 March (unless the supplementary activity underway in recent weeks does not lead to a postponement). But none of this is taken for granted, of course. The six prosecutors involved, in the same way, could in fact decide to close their investigations without going so far as to formulate a request for indictment.

The role of the Board of Guarantee

What instead seems evident, in this new picture, is how the specific weight of what will be the decision of the increases day after day Sports Guarantee Board regarding the penalty inflicted on the bianconeri. A confirmation of the sanction, in its entirety or by requiring the Federal Court of Appeal to remodulate it, would in fact shed new light on the treatment reserved for companies contextually acquitted in the revocation. «In the documentation acquired by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, unlike what happened for Juventus, there is no specific demonstrative evidence that would allow the other allegations to be effectively supported – in fact we read in the motivations signed by Mario Luigi Torsello, president of the Caf -. The interceptions, manuscripts and documentation acquired by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office do not directly involve these companies». But they could just do it new elements collected by the Public Prosecutors’ Offices now activated by the transmission of the Turin paperswhich at that point would impose – always according to common sense, at least – a sort of … revocation of revocation.

Chiellini’s words

In the meantime, Giorgio Chiellini has expressed himself on the subject, who in recent days he confided in The Athletic. «For me this situation is painful: I feel sad and hurt by what is happening at Juventus – said the former Juventus captain -. Now the fans have to be patient, because the club is fighting for everyone and I hope everything ends in the best possible way. The team on the pitch has to think match by match, as for what is happening in the court, however, we don’t know how it will end».