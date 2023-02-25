Ferrari F1 – The pre-season tests continue on the Bahrain circuit, and if the Red Bull continues to be talked about for the excellent performances recorded, the little horse is equally on everyone’s lips for the unusual solutions that we are seeing in these first two days, yesterday morning a deformed nose of the front wing together with the new S-duct.

Also yesterday, but in the afternoon, Charles Leclerc’s SF23 was spotted on the track with an apparently bizarre solution, but in reality it was already used between the 80s and 90s in F1: the Monegasque’s front wing was hooked with struts which they connected the front nose to the actual wing complete with attached cameras pointed towards the inside of the front wing and towards the ground.

These supports might seem like a strange novelty, but in reality they were already introduced at the end of the 80s with the Benetton B189, the same one designed by Rory Byrne, who would later move to Ferrari at the time of the golden age with Michael Schumacher, Rory then returned to Maranello to develop last year’s F1-75 using his skills and knowledge of ground effect.

In any case, the uprights that we have seen attached to Leclerc’s F1 would serve to monitor the distance of the front wing from the ground, potentially managing (at least this should be the goal) to obtain information regarding the behavior of this part of the car which it is vital as it generates the vast majority of downforce.