Juventus, Chiesa skips finishing: out of the squad for Nantes

Juventus, Chiesa skips finishing: out of the squad for Nantes
 L'esterno bianconero non è sceso in campo col resto dei compagni nell'ultimo allenamento prima della partenza per la Francia, presente Pogba ma entrambi non partono per la Francia


The Juventus will have to do without Frederick Church also for the delicate and decisive transfer of Europa League against the Nantes. In fact, the Juventus winger did not take part in Wednesday morning’s finishing trainingafter working partially in a group on Tuesday, he carried out just work in the gym e he was not called up for the match against the transalpines. A press conference is scheduled for the evening Max Allegriwhere the conditions of the player will certainly also be discussed, who had already missed the trip to La Spezia due to fatigue.

No trident therefore: in all likelihood we will see the classic again 3-5-2con Di Maria in support of Vlahovic in attack, Kostic left and one between Square e DeSciglio To the right.

Still good news instead on the Paul Pogba front: for the second day in a row the Frenchman worked entirely as a team and the countdown to his return seems to have officially started. He too has remained out of the squad for the Europa League, considering the very long stop and the recent aches and pains, but in his sights is the derby with Turin on Tuesday evening. Against the grenade Pogba could aim for the second call-up of the season, after the one with Monza, and maybe even his debut.

