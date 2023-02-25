The investigation into Juventus’ capital gains threatens to overwhelm all of Italian football. The Turin prosecutor’s office has in fact sent the documents to six other Italian prosecutors for their magistrates to evaluate if there are the elements to open other investigations. The documents were sent to the prosecutors of Bologna, Genoa, Cagliari, Bergamo, Udinese and Modena. The teams on which the spotlights of the prosecutors could turn on are:

Atalanta

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Udinese

Cagliari

Bologna

The extension of the investigation is dictated by the latest investigations by the Turin magistrates and the Guardia di Finanza which led to the conclusion that Juventus had intertwined, in matters of player exchange and sale, collaboration and partnerships with other clubs.

Relationships born not according to institutional schemes but the result of “personal relationships between managers and sports executives” of the various clubs. Reports that, according to the Turin prosecutors, could even have endangered loyalty in competitions.

From the point of view of sports justice, the game seemed over when the Federal Court of Appeal inflicted 15 penalty points on Juventus, acquitting the other 8 companies involved. The reason given was that only for Juve had evident traces of the desire to fix the balance sheets been found. The Bianconeri legal team, however, is preparing the appeal to the Coni guarantee college and it is said that this move will not reopen the games for the other clubs as well.

The only sure thing is that the criminal magistrates have now come to the conclusion that they have collected enough material on other teams to merit a referral to the other prosecutors. This is not all of those that had emerged during the investigation. In fact, Grosseto, Parma, Pisa, Monza, Cosenza and breaking latest news also appeared among these, but evidently the work of the magistrates has not yet concentrated on these. In the meantime, the Turin prosecutor’s office is focused on the preliminary hearing on 27 March. Other people briefed on the facts were heard last week. Starting with the former Juventus player Rolando Mandragora who was sold to Udinese in 2018 with a clause that provided for his buyback, which took place in 2020. The vice president of the Friulian club Stefano Campoccia was also listened to. Another open front is that of relations with Atalanta: the magistrates are looking for clues about sums not budgeted and linked to the sale of players. If elements emerge, other disputes could emerge at the preliminary hearing against Juventus and the figures could further grow.