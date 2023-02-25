An excellent performance from Ireland confirms that the leading team of the 2023 edition is indeed the XV of the Trefoil. At the Monigo stadium in Treviso Italy failed to get the better of an organized formation, punctual in the offensive phase and capable of always remaining ahead in the score over the 80 minutes. However, the Azzurri showed great combativeness, also managing to grab a bonus point which allows you to move the ranking up to 5 points.

Physics and speed of execution: Ireland stretches

Sprint start of the Irish. In the 3rd minute, despite the possibility of going for 3 easy points from the pitch, the guests choose to play in touch. It’s just the prologue to the action of Conor O’Tighearnaigh who ends a combination from a throw-in 5 meters from Italy’s white line in a try. The transformation of Prendergast he hits the posts and Brunello’s boys are immediately forced to chase.

The reaction, however, comes quickly and effectively. In the 13th minute the captain John Quattrini he best realizes a maul triggered by the blue pack inside the opponents’ 22 meters. The captain’s meta gives energy, but is not transformed by Sante.

Not even the time to rearrange the ideas that the median Give in the 16th minute he flies back to goal. A ball badly lost in attack by Italy becomes a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of the advantage decreed by referee Davidson: Ireland scores again easily.

The clover’s XV domination continues on 20′ with the precise footing of Prendergast who, thanks to a free kick, extends to 17 to 5. However, Italy wants to stay in the game and proves it shortly after, when Sante hit the posts on a free kick for the 17 a 8.

Ireland proved to be a great team and cynically scored their third try in 30 minutes. From a possession Italy lost in the twenty-two opponents, Prendergast’s shift kick quickly brought his side back into position. The third line McNabey is shrewd at taking possession of the oval with the right timing and dunking over the line. The opener Prendergast, true beacon of the team, concluded his first excellent 40 minutes with a conversion and a free-kick. You go to rest on the score of 8 a 27 which rewards Ireland and punishes an Italy as willing as it is inaccurate.