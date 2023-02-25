An excellent performance from Ireland confirms that the leading team of the 2023 edition is indeed the XV of the Trefoil. At the Monigo stadium in Treviso Italy failed to get the better of an organized formation, punctual in the offensive phase and capable of always remaining ahead in the score over the 80 minutes. However, the Azzurri showed great combativeness, also managing to grab a bonus point which allows you to move the ranking up to 5 points.
Physics and speed of execution: Ireland stretches
Sprint start of the Irish. In the 3rd minute, despite the possibility of going for 3 easy points from the pitch, the guests choose to play in touch. It’s just the prologue to the action of Conor O’Tighearnaigh who ends a combination from a throw-in 5 meters from Italy’s white line in a try. The transformation of Prendergast he hits the posts and Brunello’s boys are immediately forced to chase.
The reaction, however, comes quickly and effectively. In the 13th minute the captain John Quattrini he best realizes a maul triggered by the blue pack inside the opponents’ 22 meters. The captain’s meta gives energy, but is not transformed by Sante.
Not even the time to rearrange the ideas that the median Give in the 16th minute he flies back to goal. A ball badly lost in attack by Italy becomes a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of the advantage decreed by referee Davidson: Ireland scores again easily.
The clover’s XV domination continues on 20′ with the precise footing of Prendergast who, thanks to a free kick, extends to 17 to 5. However, Italy wants to stay in the game and proves it shortly after, when Sante hit the posts on a free kick for the 17 a 8.
Ireland proved to be a great team and cynically scored their third try in 30 minutes. From a possession Italy lost in the twenty-two opponents, Prendergast’s shift kick quickly brought his side back into position. The third line McNabey is shrewd at taking possession of the oval with the right timing and dunking over the line. The opener Prendergast, true beacon of the team, concluded his first excellent 40 minutes with a conversion and a free-kick. You go to rest on the score of 8 a 27 which rewards Ireland and punishes an Italy as willing as it is inaccurate.
The heart of the blues is not enough
The break at the end of the first half is good for Italy. Once again it is the scrum pack that loads the whole team on their shoulders. at 47′ Botturi he brings an overwhelming drive to the end and Monigo’s audience cheers again.
On the score of 15 a 27 however a new cold shower arrives for the Azzurri. The center Cooney he translates the multi-phase set up by his teammates into points and slips into the hosts’ shirts for the goal of 15 to 32, then 15 a 34 thanks to the Prendergast transformation.
In any case, Italy knows how to punch with the ball in hand and demonstrates it in the 58th minute, when an offensive transition arises from a ball lost by Ireland in which the speed of Bozzoni creates the opportunity for the support of Mey who just has to dive into the goal. Sante is precise in the transformation, so in Treviso the gap becomes shorter: 22 a 34.
Prendergast takes care of extending it again with a free kick, but in the 69th minute a new precious try arrives for the Azzurri. Gasperinias soon as he enters, finalizes yet another dominant maul and also gives away the bonus point thanks to the fourth goal of the match.
In the 78th minute he is the new entrant Telfer to put an end to the meeting. Italy tries to defend itself from the opponents’ attacks, the visitors are good at exploring the whole width of the pitch and sending the Ulster three-quarter in goal with a clearing pass. Prendergast still slips the posts and the score 27 to 44 becomes definitive.
The match schedule
Italia: 15 François Carlo Mey, 14 Alessandro Gesi, 13 Dewi Passarella, 12 Nicola Bozzo, 11 Matthias Douglas, 10 Giovanni Sante, 9 Sebastiano Battara, 1 Destiny Ugiagbe Aminu, 2 Giovanni Quattrini, 3 Marcos Francesco Gallorini, 4 Alex Mattioli, 5 Pietro Turrisi, 6 Carlos Lizardo Berlese, 7 David Odiase, 8 Jacopo Botturi
Available: 16 Nicholas Gasperini, 17 Samuele Taddei, 18 Alex Valentino Artuso, 19 Enrico Pontarini, 20 Filippo Lavoronti, 21 Filippo Bozzoni, 22 Simone Brisighella 23 Valerio Siciliano.
Mete: 13′ Quattrini, 47′ Botturi, 58′ May, 69′ Gasperini
Transformations: 48′ Health, 59′ Health,
Punishments: 24’ Sante
Ireland: 15. Henry McErlean,14. James Nicholson, 13. Hugh Cooney, 12. John Devine, 11. Hugh Gavin, 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Fintan Gunne, 1. George Hadden, 2. Gus McCarthy, 3. Paddy McCarthy, 4. Diarmuid Mangan, 5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 6. James McNabney, 7. Ruadhán Quinn, 8. Brian Gleeson
Available: 16. Danny Sheahan, 17. George Morris, 18. Fiachna Barrett, 19. Evan O’Connell, 20. Jacob Sheahan, 21. Oscar Cawley, 22. Harry West, 23. Rory Telfer
Mete: 4′ O’Tighearnaigh, 16′ Gunne, 29′ McNabey, 52′ Cooney, 78′ Telfer
Transformations: 5’ Prendergast 17’ Prendergast 30’ Prendergast 53’ Prendergast
Punishments: 20’ Prendergast, 40’ Prendergast, 65’ Prendergast, 79’ Prendergast
Edited by OnRugby.it (www.onrugby.it)